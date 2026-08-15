Yankees $325 Million Superstar in Danger of Being Benched Amid Decisions: Insider

The New York Yankees roster could soon look significantly different in the coming weeks with several star players hoping to return from injuries. Much has been made about Aaron Judge’s return timeline, but the Yankees have been quiet about Giancarlo Stanton’s status.

MLB rumors are heating up that Stanton is close to returning, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone faces critical lineup decisions as the club gets healthy. The Yankees revealed that Stanton started running the bases in early August.

New York has yet to unveil a specific timeline for Stanton’s return, but it could be sooner rather than later.

“I’m not going to get in the predicting game of it,” Boone said of Stanton on August 8, 2026, per New York Post.

“We expect him back, and I would say he’s doing quite well, but ‘at what percent [he is running],’ they’ll tell me when it’s time.”

Stanton last played in April as the star continues to recover from a calf injury.

Yankees Rumors: Giancarlo Stanton Is in Danger of Being a ‘Platoon Player’

The challenge for the Yankees is that Boone faces lineup decisions if Stanton, Judge and Cody Bellinger all return around the same time. New York Post’s Greg Joyce suggested that Stanton is in danger of not being an everyday player if all three stars return around the same time.

“As for the lineup? If everyone stays healthy, it sure seems as if Stanton may be a platoon player when he gets back. Because realistically, between first base and DH, there are only two spots for Stanton, Goldschmidt, Ben Rice and Luis García Jr., so how does Aaron Boone divvy up that playing time?” Joyce pondered in an August 14, 2026 story titled, “The brutal roster decisions the Yankees face with the return of their lineup staples.”

“García may turn into a starter only against righties while Goldschmidt should only start against lefties, but how does Boone decide between Stanton and Goldschmidt in those spots if Rice keeps playing every day? And can Stanton get his rhythm/timing back after a four-month layoff if he is not playing every day?”

Yankees News: Could New York Cut Ties With Giancarlo Stanton?

Stanton would then become an expensive platoon player. The star is on a 13-year, $325 million contract that is slated to go through 2028.

Stanton has only played in 24 games in 2026 hitting .256, three home runs and 14 RBI. The slugger is a former MVP, 5-time All-Star and 2-time Silver Slugger.

Despite Stanton’s resume, the star could be facing an uncertain future with the Yankees beyond this season.

“As an aside, given that both (Ben) Rice and (Luis) García are under contract for next season, that begs the question of how Stanton fits into the Yankees’ 2027 plans as well,” Joyce added. “Though that might be a question for another day, it is worth noting that the Yankees are on the hook for $15 million of his salary in 2027, which is less money than they ate to cut ties with DJ LeMahieu (about $22 million) and Aaron Hicks (about $30 million) in recent years.

“Maybe you’re wondering about García playing some second base, but do the Yankees really want to use him there after he was the worst defender at the position in the majors last year?”