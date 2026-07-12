Yankees Dealt Unfortunate News as Options Dwindle Amid MLB Trade Rumors

The New York Yankees are looking to improve the team’s roster with the MLB trade deadline fast approaching on August 3, but the club faces multiple obstacles. On the field, the Yankees find themselves dropping in the AL East standings amid Aaron Judge’s injury.

Additionally, the Yankees’ top trade targets appear to be challenging to land in the coming weeks. One position that continues to be in need of a massive upgrade is catcher.

The Yankees have been linked to Minnesota Twins vet Ryan Jeffers and Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that the Yankees are unlikely to land either catcher via trade, leaving New York to go back to the drawing board.

“The Yankees are making it no secret that they want to acquire catcher Hunter Goodman of the Rockies or Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers,” Nightengale wrote in a July 12, story titled, “What do we really know at MLB All-Star break? Baseball’s biggest second-half questions.”

“Yet, the Rockies plan to keep Goodman, who has the second-most homers in the NL behind Kyle Schwarber, and the Twins have no interest in trading Jeffers unless they fall out of the mediocre AL Central race, hanging just 2 games back.”

Let’s dive into the latest Yankees rumors and news.

When Will Aaron Judge Play Again for the Yankees?

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Some of the Yankees issues will diminish once Judge returns to the lineup. When is Judge expected to play again?

The Yankees are expecting Judge to return in August, per Nightengale. New York is likely hoping it is sooner rather than later given the team’s recent form.

“Well, let’s put it this way: Aaron Judge better return this year from his fractured rib or the Yankees will have a long, cold winter in the Bronx,” Nightengale detailed.

“… Judge, who has been on the IL since June 5, will have his rib re-imaged during the All-Star break. That should provide a timeline for his return, with the Yankees hoping he’ll be back sometime in August.”

Yankees News: New York Scouted Twins Catcher Ryan Jeffers Amid MLB Trade Rumors

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On the trade front, New York has not hidden their affinity for Jeffers. Yet, it does not appear that the Twins, as of yet, are willing to deal the catcher.

“On that front, the Yankees had a scout at Friday night’s Angels-Twins game to have a look at Minnesota catcher Ryan Jeffers, LaVelle E. Neal III reports,” CBS Sports’ Dayn Perry detailed in a July 11, story titled, “MLB rumors: Yankees, Rays scouting catcher; Pirates, White Sox complete trade that impacts draft.”

“Jeffers went 1 for 4 with a double in his return from a hamate bone injury that had sidelined him since May 18. On the season, the 29-year-old Jeffers has a line of .294/.408/.540 with seven home runs in 38 games and more walks than strikeouts.”

Yankees Rumors: New York Is Open for Business Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

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New York may need to move to other trade targets before the August 3, MLB deadline. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has attempted to make it clear that the franchise is open for business.

“I think we’re open-minded at the deadline to try to improve ourselves,” Cashman said on July 9, per The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner. “Period. End of story.

“We’ll evaluate what’s available and try to push in on anything that makes sense that we can acquire that will make us better, whether it’s pitching or offense. So it doesn’t change anything.”