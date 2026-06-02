Yankees Urged to Demote Struggling $9 Million 2-Time All-Star on ‘Thin Ice’

The New York Yankees are looking to regain pole position in the AL East, and the club is being pushed to consider making some changes. Closer David Bednar is a 2-time All-Star, but the veteran pitcher is struggling in 2026.

Sports Illustrated’s Devon Platana is pushing the Yankees to make a change to Bednar’s role amid his recent struggles. The pitcher is one of three players who the analyst labels as “on thin ice” heading into June.

“Aside from 12 saves in 24 appearances, Bednar hasn’t given Yankees fans much to cheer about,” Platana detailed in a June 2, 2026, story titled, “3 Yankees Still on Thin Ice to Begin June.” “His 4.50 ERA is noticeably higher than last year’s number (2.30), and he’s already blown two saves while notching three losses. His performance only worsened last month, as he pitched to a 7.04 ERA in his last eight appearances, allowing six earned runs and two homers on nine hits with six walks issued in 7 2/3 innings.

“Whether it’s giving Camilo Doval a bigger opportunity, calling someone up, or trading for another arm, the Yankees must do something about their closer situation. Bednar could accelerate the process if he remains shaky as end-of-game support, leaving time to see how long it’ll take for him to force New York’s hand.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Yankees news and rumors.

Yankees Rumors: Closer David Bednar in Danger of Demotion Amid Struggles

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The Yankees could eventually turn to another player for the closer role. New York also has the trade market to utilize ahead of MLB’s August 3, deadline. There is a chance that Bednar is able to turn things around, but the veteran may be running out of chances.

“We’ve got a lot of grown ups in that room,” Boone said in May following a blown save by Bednar, per SNY. “I trust they know how to handle a lot of the highs and the lows in these individual cases.”



The Yankees Could Call Up Carlos Legrange to Boost Bullpen Depth

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Bednar is on a one-year, $9 million contract with the Yankees. The veteran has 12 saves in 24 appearances, but it is Bednar’s blown saves that are concerning.

Fortunately, the Yankees’ overall pitching has been helped by New York’s hot bats to start the season. The Yankees bullpen could get some help from eventually calling up Carlos Legrange.

“Before the Yankees call up Lagrange, who throws 103 mph, they have to transition him to the bullpen in Triple A to make sure he can handle it,” The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty wrote in a June 2, story titled, “Should Yankees upgrade at 3B? Bullpen trade targets? Carlos Lagrange call-up? Mailbag.” “That might still be a ways away.

“The Yankees have talked about preferring to build a good innings base for Lagrange this season before trying him in the bullpen. They still view him as a potentially high-level starting pitcher and would want him to continue to build in that fashion in 2027. He’s made 11 starts at Triple A this season, compared to 23 last year between High A and Double A.”