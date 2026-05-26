Yankees Urged to Cut Ties With Struggling $70 Million Former All-Star Via MLB Trade

After a hot start, the New York Yankees have lost their grip atop the AL East as the Tampa Bay Rays are now in first place, prompting plenty of MLB rumors about potential moves. The Yankees are still one of the top World Series contenders, but the club is being urged to make some roster moves to help improve their title chances.

There is still time to make moves as the MLB trade deadline does not strike on August 3, 2026. Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly ponders whether the Yankees can land another big fish which could prompt the franchise to move on from Ryan McMahon.

The veteran continues to struggle finding his bat in 2026.

“Let’s say the Yankees were to acquire (Ketel) Marte to play second base,” Kelly wrote in a May 26, story titled, “The Toughest 2026 MLB Trade Deadline Question For Every Team.” “Chisholm— who is in his contract year— has shown the ability to play third base in the past.

It might be hard for CJ Abrams and Anthony Volpe to co-exist, but if the Yankees acquired the former to play shortstop, Caballero would slide into more of a super-utility role, with the bulk of his time likely coming at third base,” Kelly added.

“One way or another, the Yankees can’t enter the postseason with Ryan McMahon— who is hitting .187 with a .559 OPS—getting regular at-bats at third base.”

Let’s explore the latest Yankees rumors.

Yankees Infielder Ryan McMahon Is Hitting Just .190 in 50 Appearances

McMahon is a former All-Star who is not currently living up to his expensive price tag. The infielder is hitting just .190 with 47 strikeouts in 50 appearances this season.

Earlier this season, Yankees manager Aaron Boone defended McMahon. The challenge is the veteran has not shown much improvement since Boone’s strong statement backing McMahon nearly two month ago.

“Mac’s a good major league hitter,” Boone told reporters on April 8, per SNY. “It’s 10 games in, okay? He’s (struggling) right now, but the reality is, the last three games, he’s been on base four times too, with walks and hits and big at-bats.

“We want him to improve even who he’s been obviously in his career, and he’s off to a slow start right now, but a number of our guys are, as well. He’ll get it rolling and trust that he will, especially against some of these good right-handed matchups.”

Yankees Vet Ryan McMahon Still Has 2 Years Remaining on a $70 Million Contract

McMahon’s six-year, $70 million contract is slated to run through the 2027 season. All this leaves the Yankees front office with some decisions to make if his play does not improve, but it is hard to imagine there is much of a market for McMahon at the moment.

Regardless, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is hoping the team can win another championship sooner rather than later.

“It’s the Steinbrenner ownership, nothing about me,” Cashman told The New York Post’s Jon Heyman during a May 2, story titled, “Brian Cashman taking no credit for Yankees’ consistent winning that Mets long for.” “It’s all about we, nothing about me. We’ve had a consistency of personnel. They have patience.

“Hopefully, they get the payback they and the fans deserve, which is a championship, sooner rather than later.”