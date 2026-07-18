New York Yankees Officially Release Former Atlanta Braves Player From Organization

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 2-1 loss on Friday night.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote: “Yankees lose 2-1 to the Dodgers. Yankees are 54-43 on the season. Yankees picked up a 1/2 game in the standings today because the Rays lost both games of their doubleheader vs. the Red Sox.”

New York Yankees Release Former Braves Player

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Yankees officially announced the news that they had released Jonathan Ornelas from their organization.

SWB RailRiders wrote: “• INF Jonathan Ornelas released from Minor League contract by NY on 7/16”

Looking At Ornelas

Ornelas did not appear in a game for the Yankees.

He had been playing in Triple-A (after signing a Minor League deal over the offseason).

John Brophy wrote: “Yankees SS prospect Jonathan Ornelas has been released from contract per SWB. Ornelas was acquired last off-season as an FA. He slashed .299/.362/.480/.842 with a 119 wRC+ across 75 games”

Ornelas was picked in the 3rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

After spending part of three seasons with the Texas Rangers, Ornelas finished last year on the Atlanta Braves.

The 26-year-old is batting .208 with 11 hits, three RBIs and four runs in 32 MLB games.

Earlier in the week, Francys Romero of Beisbol FR had reported that Ornelas was opting out of his deal.

Romero had written (on July 16): “Infielder Jonathan Ornelas has an opt out of his contract with the Yankees, per sources. He will opt out this week making him a free agent. Ornelas is slashing .299/.362/.480 with 13 doubles, 9 HR, and 39 RBI at Triple-A Scranton.”

Yankees Ahead Of Saturday

The Yankees come into Saturday’s showdown as the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-43 record in 97 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 23-21 in 44 games at home).