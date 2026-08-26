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New York Yankees Legend Paul O’Neill Makes Spencer Jones Statement

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 31: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees reacts to a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 31, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Sage Zipeto/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Houston Astros.

The Yankees are coming off a 9-7 loss on Tuesday night.

Spencer Jones finished with one hit and one run.

Yankees Legend Paul O’Neill Makes Spencer Jones Statement

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees hits an RBI double during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Yankees legend Paul O’Neill spoke about Jones (via YES Network).

Meredith Marakovits: “You look at Spencer Jones and it almost seems like every game he gets a little more comfortable in that batter’s box, Paul. Have you been seeing that as well?”

O’Neill: “I think you mentioned it: comfortable. I think when you’re called up and you’re expected to do certain things, well, he was expected to help this team win. It wasn’t just to get your feet wet. And since he’s been back up, much better at putting the ball in play, hitting the ball hard. And with that swing and his power, you know, if he connects, he’s going to hit home runs, but he’s also playing solid defense, and he just, like you said, Meredith, it looks more comfortable every day.”

Looking At Jones

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees singles during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City.

Jones was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He is batting .233 with 38 hits, seven home runs, 22 RBIs, 21 runs and eight stolen bases in 58 games.

The former Vanderbilt star is 25.

Looking At The Yankees

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees hits a three-run home run in the third inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 25, 2026 in New York City.

As for the Yankees, they are having a very solid year.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 74-57 record in 131 games.

Over their last ten games, the Yankees have gone 6-4 (and they are 33-29 in 62 games at home).

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees warms up prior to the game against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 25, 2026 in New York City. 

The Yankees are currently 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

After the Astros, they will remain in the Bronx for a series with the Boston Red Sox.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Legend Paul O’Neill Makes Spencer Jones Statement

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