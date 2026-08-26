New York Yankees Legend Paul O’Neill Makes Spencer Jones Statement

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Houston Astros.

The Yankees are coming off a 9-7 loss on Tuesday night.

Spencer Jones finished with one hit and one run.

Yankees Legend Paul O’Neill Makes Spencer Jones Statement

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Yankees legend Paul O’Neill spoke about Jones (via YES Network).

Meredith Marakovits: “You look at Spencer Jones and it almost seems like every game he gets a little more comfortable in that batter’s box, Paul. Have you been seeing that as well?”

O’Neill: “I think you mentioned it: comfortable. I think when you’re called up and you’re expected to do certain things, well, he was expected to help this team win. It wasn’t just to get your feet wet. And since he’s been back up, much better at putting the ball in play, hitting the ball hard. And with that swing and his power, you know, if he connects, he’s going to hit home runs, but he’s also playing solid defense, and he just, like you said, Meredith, it looks more comfortable every day.”

Looking At Jones

Jones was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He is batting .233 with 38 hits, seven home runs, 22 RBIs, 21 runs and eight stolen bases in 58 games.

The former Vanderbilt star is 25.

Looking At The Yankees

As for the Yankees, they are having a very solid year.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 74-57 record in 131 games.

Over their last ten games, the Yankees have gone 6-4 (and they are 33-29 in 62 games at home).

The Yankees are currently 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

After the Astros, they will remain in the Bronx for a series with the Boston Red Sox.