Injured New York Yankees Star Still Owed $15 Million Next Season

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees tied up their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

The Yankees won by a score of 3-1, and will look to take the series on Sunday afternoon.

Before the game, the team announced the latest update on Giancarlo Stanton.

The former MVP has been out of the lineup since April 24.

Greg Joyce of The New York Post wrote: “Giancarlo Stanton was initially expected back early on this upcoming homestand. That is now in jeopardy, Boone said, after he felt something in his calf while running recently. Stanton may go for more imaging to check if anything is up.”

Injured Yankees Star Still Owed $15 Million Next Season

When Stanton plays, he is still a very solid addition to the team’s batting order.

That said, he has had a lot of trouble staying healthy.

It’s worth noting that the Yankees are paying Stanton $19 million this season (h/t Spotrac).

They are also on the hook for another $15 million in 2027.

The good news for the Yankees is that Stanton is actually making more, but the Miami Marlins are paying $10 million of his salary from 2026-28.

He has a club option with a $10 million buyout in 2028 (that the Marlins would essentially cover).

@FishOnFirstPod wrote (on October 30, 2020): “Giancarlo Stanton officially remaining with Yankees after not opting out of his contract. That means he is now the largest expense on the *Marlins* long-term payroll—they are on the hook for $30 million of the deal ($10M in 2026, $10M in 2027, $10M buyout of 2028 option).”

Stanton is coming off a year where he batted .273 with 24 home runs and 66 RBI’s in just 77 games.

He is in his ninth year with the franchise (after eight in Miami).

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the top team in the American League East with a 42-27 record in 69 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 23-15 in 38 games on the road).

Following Sunday’s game, the Yankees will head home to host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.