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Recent New York Yankees Player Thriving In Minor Leagues For Angels

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 01: Pablo Reyes #19 of the New York Yankees walks out of the cage after hitting during batting practice before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees are playing the second game of their series with the San Diego Padres in California.

The Yankees lost the first game by a score of 3-2 (on Friday).

Recent New York Yankees Player Thriving In Minor Leagues

GettyPablo Reyes #19 of the New York Yankees reacts after grounding out to end the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

It’s worth noting that a recent Yankees player (from the 2025 season) is thriving in the Minor Leagues.

Pablo Reyes (playing for the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels) is in the middle of a hot streak.

Salt Lake Bees wrote (on September 4): “Make it a 15-game hit streak for Pablo Reyes 👏”

Reyes has not appeared in an MLB game this season.

He signed with the Angels after getting released from the Padres’ organization.

MLB.com wrote (on July 8): “Los Angeles Angels signed free agent OF Pablo Reyes to a minor league contract.”

GettyPablo Reyes #19 of the New York Yankees reacts after scoring a run during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on June 12, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

With how well Reyes has played, it will be interesting to see he gets a chance with the Angels before the end of the 2026 season.

Last year, the 33-year-old appeared in 24 games for the Yankees.

GettyCody Bellinger #35 and teammates high five Pablo Reyes #19 of the New York Yankees after he scored in the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park on May 13, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

In addition to the Yankees, Reyes has also had stops with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers, Boston Red Sox and New York Mets over seven seasons at the MLB level.

He is batting .245 with 135 hits, eight home runs, 56 RBIs, 76 runs and 14 stolen bases in 257 career games.

Jared Tims of Talkin’ Halos wrote (on September 5): “#Angels farmhand Pablo Reyes over his last 18 games for AAA Salt Lake .472/.535/.625 192 wRC+ 8 XBH 16 R 19 RBI 11 BB 3 K”

Looking At The Yankees And Angels Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone speaks to media before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 80-61 record in 141 games.

Meanwhile, the Angels are at the bottom of the American League West with a 53-88 record in 141 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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