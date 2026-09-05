Recent New York Yankees Player Thriving In Minor Leagues For Angels

On Saturday, the New York Yankees are playing the second game of their series with the San Diego Padres in California.

The Yankees lost the first game by a score of 3-2 (on Friday).

Recent New York Yankees Player Thriving In Minor Leagues

It’s worth noting that a recent Yankees player (from the 2025 season) is thriving in the Minor Leagues.

Pablo Reyes (playing for the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels) is in the middle of a hot streak.

Salt Lake Bees wrote (on September 4): “Make it a 15-game hit streak for Pablo Reyes 👏”

Reyes has not appeared in an MLB game this season.

He signed with the Angels after getting released from the Padres’ organization.

MLB.com wrote (on July 8): “Los Angeles Angels signed free agent OF Pablo Reyes to a minor league contract.”

With how well Reyes has played, it will be interesting to see he gets a chance with the Angels before the end of the 2026 season.

Last year, the 33-year-old appeared in 24 games for the Yankees.

In addition to the Yankees, Reyes has also had stops with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers, Boston Red Sox and New York Mets over seven seasons at the MLB level.

He is batting .245 with 135 hits, eight home runs, 56 RBIs, 76 runs and 14 stolen bases in 257 career games.

Jared Tims of Talkin’ Halos wrote (on September 5): “#Angels farmhand Pablo Reyes over his last 18 games for AAA Salt Lake .472/.535/.625 192 wRC+ 8 XBH 16 R 19 RBI 11 BB 3 K”

Looking At The Yankees And Angels Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 80-61 record in 141 games.

Meanwhile, the Angels are at the bottom of the American League West with a 53-88 record in 141 games.