New York Yankees Star Paul Goldschmidt Made MLB History In Blue Jays Game

On Monday night, the New York Yankees opened up their series with the Toronto Blue Jays (at home) in the Bronx.

The Yankees won by a score of 7-6.

Paul Goldschmidt went 2-3 for with one home run (and one walk).

Paul Goldschmidt Made MLB History In Blue Jays Game

With his home run, Goldschmidt also made MLB history.

@RobBballHistory wrote: “Paul Goldschmidt hit his 377th career HR, passing Hall of Famer Carlton Fisk and moved into a tie with Norm Cash and Hall of Famer Jeff Kent for 79th on the All Time HR list.”

Despite turning 39 in September, Goldschmidt is a very important player for the Yankees.

The former MVP is batting .290 with 20 hits, five home runs, 13 RBI’s and 15 runs in 23 games this season.

He has also spent time with the Arizona Diamondback and St. Louis Cardinals over 16 seasons.

Social Media Buzzing Over Goldschmidt

Here’s what people were saying about Goldschmidt:

@BarstoolHubbs: “Goldy is a man on a mission. Smoking the ball every time”

@YankeeSource: “The Yankees need Goldschmidt to play a lot more with how this offense functions. Play your best hitters right now.”

@cai_rogers7: “Paul Goldschmidt just keeps raking man, another leadoff homer So good to see for the 38-year-old; he’s fit perfectly in his time in NY and now even more in his lesser/bench role”

@discussbaseball: “Let’s appreciate Paul Goldschmidt’s 1.003 OPS (in mid-May) at 38 years old. Over 66 ABs.”

Yankees After Monday’s Win

The Yankees improved to 29-19 in 48 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are also 15-6 in the 21 games they have played at home.

After Monday’s win, the Yankees still have three more games with the Blue Jays before a series with the Tampa Bay Rays that starts on Friday.