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New York Yankees Star Paul Goldschmidt Can Make MLB History In Blue Jays Series

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DETROIT, MI - JUNE 24: Paul Goldschmidt #48 (R) of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run with Chad Bohling, senior director of organizational performance, in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 24, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

The Yankees are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the Seattle Mariners (at home).

Most recently, they lost by a score of 1-0 on Thursday afternoon.

Paul Goldschmidt Can Make MLB History In Series

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees looks on during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City.

During their series with the Blue Jays, Paul Goldschmidt has a chance to make notable MLB history.

He needs just one home run to tie Hall of Famer Johnny Bench (389) for 67th on the all-time list.

Goldschmidt is currently batting .247 with 74 hits, 16 home runs, 44 RBIs, 37 runs and one stolen base in 87 games this season.

That said, the 38-year-old has gotten limited playing time after the trade deadline (when the Yankees added several players).

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees celebrates his two-run home run with teammates in the dugout in the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2026 in New York City.

Goldschmidt is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

He has also had stops with the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals over 16 seasons at the MLB level.

In 2022, Goldschmidt won the National League MVP Award.

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 28, 2025 in Anaheim, California.

Goldschmidt is batting .286 with 2,264 hits, 388 home runs, 1,276 RBIs, 1,317 runs and 175 stolen bases in 2,161 career games.

There is a real chance that the seven-time MLB All-Star could make the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees come into their series with the Blue Jays as the second-place team in the American League East with a 68-53 record in 121 games.

Over their last ten games, the Yankees have gone 6-4 (and they are 37-26 in 63 games on the road away from the Bronx).

Following the Blue Jays, they will remain on the road to visit the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Tuesday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Paul Goldschmidt Can Make MLB History In Blue Jays Series

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