New York Yankees Star Paul Goldschmidt Can Make MLB History In Blue Jays Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

The Yankees are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the Seattle Mariners (at home).

Most recently, they lost by a score of 1-0 on Thursday afternoon.

Paul Goldschmidt Can Make MLB History In Series

During their series with the Blue Jays, Paul Goldschmidt has a chance to make notable MLB history.

He needs just one home run to tie Hall of Famer Johnny Bench (389) for 67th on the all-time list.

Goldschmidt is currently batting .247 with 74 hits, 16 home runs, 44 RBIs, 37 runs and one stolen base in 87 games this season.

That said, the 38-year-old has gotten limited playing time after the trade deadline (when the Yankees added several players).

Goldschmidt is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

He has also had stops with the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals over 16 seasons at the MLB level.

In 2022, Goldschmidt won the National League MVP Award.

Goldschmidt is batting .286 with 2,264 hits, 388 home runs, 1,276 RBIs, 1,317 runs and 175 stolen bases in 2,161 career games.

There is a real chance that the seven-time MLB All-Star could make the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into their series with the Blue Jays as the second-place team in the American League East with a 68-53 record in 121 games.

Over their last ten games, the Yankees have gone 6-4 (and they are 37-26 in 63 games on the road away from the Bronx).

Following the Blue Jays, they will remain on the road to visit the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Tuesday.