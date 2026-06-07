New York Yankees Legend Paul O’Neill Makes Aaron Judge Statement

On Sunday, the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox (in the Bronx) by a score of 6-1.

Jazz Chisholm had a three-run homer in the 8th inning.

The Yankees will need players such as Chisholm Jr. to step up following the injury to Aaron Judge.

Judge last played in a game on May 31.

He will be out for an extended period.

ESPN wrote (on June 4): “Aaron Judge has been diagnosed with a stress fracture on the first rib on his right side, the Yankees announced Thursday. He will be reimaged in approximately four to six weeks.”

Yankees Legend Paul O’Neill Makes Judge Statement

Following the injury news, Yankees legend Paul O”Neill was asked for his thoughts (via YES Network).

O”Neill: “It’s terrible news… It’s Aaron Judge. Your whole offense kind of revolves around him… Chances are that he’ll be back late in the season… This team is plenty good enough to get to the playoffs… If you get Aaron Judge healthy going into the playoffs, you still are basically where you were hoping to be Opening Day.”