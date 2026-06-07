On Sunday, the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox (in the Bronx) by a score of 6-1.
Jazz Chisholm had a three-run homer in the 8th inning.
The Yankees will need players such as Chisholm Jr. to step up following the injury to Aaron Judge.
Judge last played in a game on May 31.
He will be out for an extended period.
ESPN wrote (on June 4): “Aaron Judge has been diagnosed with a stress fracture on the first rib on his right side, the Yankees announced Thursday. He will be reimaged in approximately four to six weeks.”
Yankees Legend Paul O’Neill Makes Judge Statement
Following the injury news, Yankees legend Paul O”Neill was asked for his thoughts (via YES Network).
O”Neill: “It’s terrible news… It’s Aaron Judge. Your whole offense kind of revolves around him… Chances are that he’ll be back late in the season… This team is plenty good enough to get to the playoffs… If you get Aaron Judge healthy going into the playoffs, you still are basically where you were hoping to be Opening Day.”
Before the injury, Judge had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBI’s, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.
The three-time MVP is in is 11th MLB season (all with the Yankees).
Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote (on June 5): “Aaron Judge said he traces his stress fracture to a diving outfield play during the Yankees’ late April series in Houston.”
Yankees After Sunday’s Win
The Yankees improved to 38-26 in 64 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 19-12 in 31 games at home).
Following the Red Sox, the Yankees are now headed to Ohio for a series wit the Cleveland Guardians that starts on Monday night.
The Yankees are coming off a season where they lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS.
They had reached the World Series in 2024.
Nearly the only thing missing from Judge’s Hall of Fame career is a championship.
New York Yankees Legend Paul O’Neill Makes Aaron Judge Statement