Blockbuster Yankees Trade Proposal Lands Pete Alonso in a 3-Player Deal

The New York Yankees could be looking to upgrade from Anthony Rizzo at the trade deadline. Rizzo has struggled this season and was benched on June 9 and 10. The Yankees lead the league in runs scored and Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are leading the way. Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer proposed a trade that would bring Pete Alonso to the Bronx in a three-player trade.

“The Yankees haven’t had much trouble scoring runs. Or really any, as they’re up to an MLB-leading 359 for the season,” wrote Rymer. “Their lineup nonetheless feels thin. Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are obviously amazing, but then you get into a discussion about their next-best hitter that, frankly, doesn’t have a satisfactory answer.”

The New York Mets may not be inclined to send Alonso to their Subway Series rivals. However, the Mets could fall out of the race in the coming weeks and it may force their hand.

Trade Proposal Lands Alonso in Exchange for Prospect Pitcher

Rymer’s trade proposal brings Alonso to the Yankees and bullpen depth along with him. Rymer’s proposal sends Alonso, Adam Ottavino and cash to the Yankees in exchange for the Yankees’ No. 3 prospect Chase Hampton.

Hampton is MLB Pipeline’s No. 73 overall prospect. He is currently in Double-A Somerset. The 22-year-old is the Yankees’ top-ranked pitching prospect. He has a 3.63 ERA across 20 starts this season.

“Then again, this isn’t an opportune time for the Yankees to be parting with prized young pitchers. They recently did so in a big way with the Soto trade, and they’re staring down a future with aging versions of Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón,” wrote Rymer.

While the Yankees would be parting with their best pitching prospect they would be adding a player that could give them enough of a boost to win the World Series. Alonso is slashing .233/.315/.459 in 67 games this season. Rizzo has a .626 OPS, the lowest among Yankees regulars, according to Rymer.

Alonso is only a .249 career hitter. However, his power is what makes him an elite player. The three-time All-Star has hit 14 home runs this year. Rizzo has hit just eight. Alonso is slated to be a free agent at the end of the season.

“The 29-year-old is also due for free agency at the end of the year, and he still has about $12 million remaining on his $20.5 million salary,” wrote Rymer “Baseball Trade Values has Alonso’s surplus value at just $7.5 million. It’s not nothing, but it doesn’t buy you a blue-chip prospect.”

Ottavino would give the Yankees a right-handed option out of the bullpen.

“Ottavino may have a 5.55 ERA, but he would bring an ability to silence right-handed batters to the back end of New York’s bullpen,” wrote Rymer.

Rizzo’s Struggles With the Yankees

Rizzo has a .221 batting average this season and is slugging at just .344. The 34-year-old is a valuable piece of the Yankees clubhouse. He signed a two-year, $40 million in 2022. He has a $6 million buyout on a $17 million club option in 2025.

Rizzo’s future not only hinges on his production but also the Yankees’ payroll concerns and pursuit of Juan Soto.

The Yankees’ $300 million payroll was described as “not sustainable” by owner Hal Steinbrenner during the owners meetings on May 22.

“I’m gonna be honest, payrolls at the levels we’re at right now are simply not sustainable for us financially,” Steinbrenner said, according to the New York Post. “It wouldn’t be sustainable for the vast majority of ownership [groups], given the luxury tax we have to pay.”

Rizzo may become a casualty in the pursuit of Soto if the club also wants to reduce payroll. If Steinbrenner had not been concerned about the $300 million payroll the Yankees could pay everyone.

“Because the Yankees seem committed to saving money in spots they can, Rizzo may become a casualty of the team’s Soto pursuit,” The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner wrote while breaking down the Yankees’ payroll.