Blockbuster Yankees Trade Proposal Lands Pete Alonso in a 3-Player Deal

The New York Yankees could be looking to upgrade from Anthony Rizzo at the trade deadline. Rizzo has struggled this season and was benched on June 9 and 10. The Yankees lead the league in runs scored and Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are leading the way. Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer proposed a trade that would bring Pete Alonso to the Bronx in a three-player trade.
“The Yankees haven’t had much trouble scoring runs. Or really any, as they’re up to an MLB-leading 359 for the season,” wrote Rymer. “Their lineup nonetheless feels thin. Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are obviously amazing, but then you get into a discussion about their next-best hitter that, frankly, doesn’t have a satisfactory answer.”
The New York Mets may not be inclined to send Alonso to their Subway Series rivals. However, the Mets could fall out of the race in the coming weeks and it may force their hand.
Trade Proposal Lands Alonso in Exchange for Prospect Pitcher
Rizzo’s Struggles With the Yankees
Rizzo has a .221 batting average this season and is slugging at just .344. The 34-year-old is a valuable piece of the Yankees clubhouse. He signed a two-year, $40 million in 2022. He has a $6 million buyout on a $17 million club option in 2025.
Rizzo’s future not only hinges on his production but also the Yankees’ payroll concerns and pursuit of Juan Soto.
The Yankees’ $300 million payroll was described as “not sustainable” by owner Hal Steinbrenner during the owners meetings on May 22.
“I’m gonna be honest, payrolls at the levels we’re at right now are simply not sustainable for us financially,” Steinbrenner said, according to the New York Post. “It wouldn’t be sustainable for the vast majority of ownership [groups], given the luxury tax we have to pay.”
Rizzo may become a casualty in the pursuit of Soto if the club also wants to reduce payroll. If Steinbrenner had not been concerned about the $300 million payroll the Yankees could pay everyone.
“Because the Yankees seem committed to saving money in spots they can, Rizzo may become a casualty of the team’s Soto pursuit,” The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner wrote while breaking down the Yankees’ payroll.