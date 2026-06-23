3-Year MLB Veteran Signs With NL Club After Release From Yankees

The New York Yankees released right-handed reliever Peter Strzelecki, and he’s latched on with a new team quickly.

New York signed Strzelecki to a minor-league deal on May 23, but the Yankees opted to release him on June 18. Now, days after being released, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported he’s inked a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.

“Peter Strzelecki, righty reliever, has signed a minor league contract with the Brewers. Will head to Nashville,” Heyman wrote on X.

Strzelecki signed as an undrafted free agent with the Brewers after the 2018 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2022 and was dealt to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023 for Andrew Chafin.

The right-hander spent half a year with the Diamondbacks before being dealt to the Cleveland Guardians before the 2023 MLB season. He was then dealt to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2024, but never appeared in the big leagues before being released.

Strzelecki has since bounced around minor league deals with the Tampa Bay Rays, the Yankees, and now the Brewers again. This will be his third stint in Milwaukee. He’s appeared in three MLB seasons, going 5-6 with a 3.44 ERA in 77 games, and adds some depth to the Brewers system.

In the Yankees’ organization, he had a 7.71 ERA in 6 games over 4.2 innings, which led to his release.

Yankees Need Bullpen Help

The Yankees signed Strzelecki in hopes he’d pitch well in Triple-A to earn a call-up.

However, the right-hander struggled in Triple-A, which led to his release, and it leaves the Yankees with the bullpen being their biggest need before the deadline, according to insider Brendan Kuty.

“At last year’s deadline, the Yankees brought in a trio of relief arms in Jake Bird, Camilo Doval and David Bednar,” Kuty wrote. “They may not need as much assistance in sheer quantity this time around, especially with internal options they may be considering. But one of the evaluators, when asked about the Yankees’ weak points, replied: ‘Lots of bullpen (help).'”

The Yankees have been linked to multiple relievers ahead of the August 3 trade deadline, as New York will likely look to acquire multiple pitchers.

New York Will be Active

The Yankees have one of the best teams in baseball, but New York does have some needs.

Jim Bowden believes the bullpen and right-handed catchers are the biggest needs for the Yankees.

“The Yankees bullpen has been great this year, but that’s an area they’re still going to try to improve on,” Bowden wrote. “One potential upgrade could come from their own farm system with Carlos Lagrange and his 100-mph fastball. They also have been searching for a right-handed hitting catcher, with the Twins’ Ryan Jeffers being a name that’s been bandied about.

“They’d love to be able to find a way to trade for Adley Rutschman of the Orioles, but a blockbuster like that is unlikely. Other possibilities include Keibert Ruiz of the Nationals and Agustín Ramírez of the Marlins. The Yankees will also be monitoring infield prospect George Lombard Jr., who could be a left side of the infield upgrade in August and September. I’d like to see them get one more right-handed power bat, as well.”

The Yankees are 46-31 and atop the AL East.