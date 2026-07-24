Phillies Call Up Ex-Yankees Prospect for MLB Debut at Age 32 Before Yankees Game

The Philadelphia Phillies are giving 32-year-old former New York Yankees prospect Brian Keller his first shot in the majors, calling him up just before the two teams face each other.

His elevation from the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs adds another chapter to Keller’s already incredible tale of perseverance, with the right-hander’s long-awaited MLB opportunity arriving against the organization where his professional career began.

Keller will be added to the active roster ahead of Saturday’s game, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic. He will either start or work as the bulk arm behind an opener, and Philadelphia will need corresponding moves on both the active and 40-man rosters to clear him a spot.

Philadelphia Phillies Record: 56-47 SP: Jesús Luzardo (LHP) | 9-4 | 3.43 ERA # Player Pos AVG SLG 1 Trea Turner SS .244 .390 2 Kyle Schwarber DH .248 .547 3 Bryce Harper 1B .256 .493 4 Brandon Marsh LF .292 .478 5 Alec Bohm 3B .225 .374 6 Bryson Stott 2B .251 .398 7 J.T. Realmuto C .219 .352 8 Gabriel Rincones Jr. RF .173 .307 9 Justin Crawford CF .257 .344

Brian Keller’s Long Road to Philadelphia

Keller grew up in Germantown, Wisconsin, and pitched at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he went 10-3 with a 3.10 ERA as a senior and earned Horizon League Pitcher of the Year. The Yankees still waited until the 39th round to take him in 2016, the 1,178th player taken overall, handing him a signing bonus of just $2,000.

He climbed New York’s system for six seasons, reaching Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and throwing a seven-inning no-hitter for Double-A Trenton along the way. Boston grabbed him away from New York in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 draft after 2021, and he answered with a 3.27 ERA at Triple-A Worcester before electing free agency.

Keller’s next move was to Japan, signing with NPB’s Hanshin Tigers in December 2022, but his velocity collapsed into the high 80s and Tommy John surgery followed in August 2023. A second surgery arrived in 2024, wiping out nearly three full seasons of what should have been his prime, with no guarantee a major league team would ever come calling again.

He signed a minor league deal with the Phillies organization in May and has since posted a 2.06 ERA with 41 strikeouts across ten appearances split between the Florida Complex League and Triple-A Lehigh Valley. His four-seamer now sits around 92.6 mph, and he mixes in a cutter, sinker, slider and curveball to keep hitters off balance. Keller and his wife, Jennifer, have a young daughter, according to The Morning Call, a family milestone that arrived in the middle of his long rehabilitation.

New York Yankees Record: 57-45 SP: Cam Schlittler (RHP) | 9-6 | 2.20 ERA # Player Pos AVG SLG 1 Paul Goldschmidt 1B .255 .478 2 Ben Rice DH .277 .590 3 Amed Rosario 3B .235 .451 4 Cody Bellinger LF .256 .417 5 Jasson Domínguez RF .232 .394 6 Anthony Volpe SS .247 .322 7 Trent Grisham CF .224 .406 8 José Caballero 2B .244 .387 9 Ali Sánchez C .237 .289

Phillies’ Rotation Crunch Opens Door for Keller

Philadelphia built its 2026 rotation around Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sánchez and Jesús Luzardo, and all three have generally held up their end. Aaron Nola has not. He carries a 5.68 ERA, worst among MLB’s qualified starters, and opponents are hitting .278 against him with 23 home runs allowed.

Andrew Painter was supposed to be the fifth starter. He got optioned more than a month ago after a 7.06 ERA over 14 outings, and Alan Rangel’s 5.75 ERA hasn’t solved any problems for the Phillies. The bullpen has its own hole after right-hander Brad Keller, no relation to Brian, went down for the season with a torn UCL.

Keller’s career minor league record stands at 34-28 with a 3.11 ERA across parts of eight seasons, a body of work that finally earned him a promotion. Philadelphia is still expected to chase rotation help on the trade market before the August 3 deadline. For now, the Phillies simply need Keller to eat innings while Wheeler, Sánchez and Luzardo carry the load and Nola searches for his form.

Whatever happens after Saturday, Keller’s debut stands as one of the more improbable stories of the Phillies’ season, a pitcher who kept taking the mound long after most would have stopped.