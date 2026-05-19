On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies will continue their series with the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies are coming off a 5-4 win on Monday.
Phillies Sign Former New York Yankees Prospect
During their series with the Reds, the Phillies signed Brian Keller to a Minor League contract.
@PhilsTailgate wrote: “The Phillies signed RHP Brian Keller to a minor league contract.”
Keller was picked in the 39th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees.
The 31-year-old has yet to make his MLB debut.
In 2021, he went 2-2 with a 2.77 ERA in 26 games for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A).
Keller also threw a no-hitter during the 2019 season (in Double-A).
He last pitched in Japan (2023) before suffering an injury.
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Philadelphia Phillies Sign Former New York Yankees Prospect