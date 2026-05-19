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Philadelphia Phillies Sign Former New York Yankees Prospect

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TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 21: (EDITOR'S NOTE: SATURATION HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS IMAGE) Brian Keller #96 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees photo day on February 21, 2018 at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies will continue their series with the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are coming off a 5-4 win on Monday.

Phillies Sign Former New York Yankees Prospect

GettyBrian Keller #96 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees photo day on February 21, 2018 at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

During their series with the Reds, the Phillies signed Brian Keller to a Minor League contract.

@PhilsTailgate wrote: “The Phillies signed RHP Brian Keller to a minor league contract.”

Keller was picked in the 39th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees.

The 31-year-old has yet to make his MLB debut.

In 2021, he went 2-2 with a 2.77 ERA in 26 games for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A).

Keller also threw a no-hitter during the 2019 season (in Double-A).

He last pitched in Japan (2023) before suffering an injury.

Social Media Reacts To Keller Signing

GettyBrian Keller #93 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a portrait on Major League Baseball photo day on March 15, 2022 at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on March 16, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies Sign Former New York Yankees Prospect

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