Philadelphia Phillies Sign Former New York Yankees Prospect

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies will continue their series with the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are coming off a 5-4 win on Monday.

Phillies Sign Former New York Yankees Prospect

During their series with the Reds, the Phillies signed Brian Keller to a Minor League contract.

@PhilsTailgate wrote: “The Phillies signed RHP Brian Keller to a minor league contract.”

Keller was picked in the 39th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees.

The 31-year-old has yet to make his MLB debut.

In 2021, he went 2-2 with a 2.77 ERA in 26 games for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A).

Keller also threw a no-hitter during the 2019 season (in Double-A).

He last pitched in Japan (2023) before suffering an injury.

Social Media Reacts To Keller Signing