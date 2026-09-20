3-Year New York Yankees Player Struggling With Current Team After Trade

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Yankees lost by a score of 5-3 on Saturday night.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “On a night the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrated the 25-year anniversary of their 2001 World Series championship with Luis Gonzalez’s walk-off single off Mariano Rivera, the D-backs walk off the Yankees in the 9th on Pavin Smith’s pinch-hit 2-run HR. Arizona 5, NY 3.”

3-Year Yankees Player Struggling With Current Team

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Yankees pitcher (Yoendrys Gómez) is struggling with the Minnesota Twins.

Aaron Gleeman (of AaronGleeman.com) wrote: “Yoendrys Gómez with the Twins: First 39 innings — 8 earned runs Last 8 innings — 12 earned runs ERA with the Twins has more than doubled during that time, rising from 1.85 to 3.83.”