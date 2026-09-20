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3-Year New York Yankees Player Struggling With Current Team After Trade

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 21: Yoendrys Gómez of the New York Yankees reacts against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium on June 21, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Yankees lost by a score of 5-3 on Saturday night.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “On a night the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrated the 25-year anniversary of their 2001 World Series championship with Luis Gonzalez’s walk-off single off Mariano Rivera, the D-backs walk off the Yankees in the 9th on Pavin Smith’s pinch-hit 2-run HR. Arizona 5, NY 3.”

3-Year Yankees Player Struggling With Current Team

GettyYoendrys Gomez #94 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates a strikeout against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning at Target Field on August 29, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Yankees pitcher (Yoendrys Gómez) is struggling with the Minnesota Twins.

Aaron Gleeman (of AaronGleeman.com) wrote: “Yoendrys Gómez with the Twins: First 39 innings — 8 earned runs Last 8 innings — 12 earned runs ERA with the Twins has more than doubled during that time, rising from 1.85 to 3.83.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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3-Year New York Yankees Player Struggling With Current Team After Trade

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