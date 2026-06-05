Yankees Trade Deadline Plans Predicted Amid Aaron Judge News

With the news of right fielder Aaron Judge weighing heavily on the New York Yankees, it’s fair to wonder how the looming trade deadline will pan out for the franchise.

The Yankees are in need of some serious hitting power this year.

As a result, an ESPN reporter predicts the organization could seek out another hitter sooner rather than later.

ESPN Predicts Yankees Could Pick Up the Pace

According to baseball reporters Jorge Castillo and David Schoenfield of ESPN, New York’s efforts to land another hitter could accelerate.

This is primarily due to Judge’s latest injury status, given he will be out for an extended period.

However, he should be able to return before the end of the season.

In the meantime, 25-year-old outfielder Spencer Jones is expected to step up in his place.

All things considered, the franchise could have received worse news on Thursday. After all, thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) was in question.

Regardless, help is needed.

Having said that, Castillo wrote, “… The Yankees’ more obvious areas for offensive upgrades remain on the left side of the infield and catcher. The problem is extracting a quality bat at this point on the calendar — with so many underachieving clubs still unwilling to pull the plug on the season — could prove difficult.”

The trade deadline is still far out from now, but as the story goes in Major League Baseball, August will be here in the blink of an eye.

If Castillo’s prediction is deemed correct, there could certainly be swift action coming from the Yankees.

Now is the time to start considering options.

Yankees Expected to Maintain Momentum

For approximately 11 successful MLB seasons, 34-year-old Judge has largely carried the ballclub on his shoulders.

Serving as the face of the organization for the past decade, New York is entering uncharted territory without their key slugger in the lineup.

But as Schoenfield predicted, the Yankees should be able to maintain pace in the American League East.

Placed second in their division at 37-25 overall, just shy of edging out the Tampa Bay Rays at 36-23, the Yankees are more than capable of claiming the top spot.

This stands true even without the help of Judge.

To do so, Castillo and Schoenfield emphasized the importance of Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Trent Grisham stepping up on offense.

Heading into their series against the Boston Red Sox, Chisholm Jr. is slashing .238/.313/.393 with a .706 OPS and seven homers through 59 games.

As for Grisham, he owns a slash line of .212/.331/.379 with a .710 OPS and seven home runs through his 60 games thus far.

The clock is ticking for the duo to pick up the pace at the plate.

The Yankees-Red Sox matchup kicks off on Friday, June 5, at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Only time will tell if New York can truly fend for itself without relying on Judge. Chisholm Jr. and Grisham are the primary keys.