Rumored New York Yankees Catching Target Hits MLB Free Agency

There has been chatter across the New York Yankees landscape that the Yanks should target a catcher to either sign or trade for to help with Austin Wells‘ struggles. Wells can still be the starter, but New York might need a better backup option to maximize Austin Wells when he does play.

Recently, the Yankees were rumored to ‘keep an eye’ on former Royals catcher Elias Diaz as a potential signing option.

SI.com’s Devon Platana wrote (when Elias Diaz was DFA’d):

“It seems like there’s a chance that former All-Star Elias Diáz will be looking for a new home. The Royals designated the 35-year-old catcher for assignment last week before outrighting him on Tuesday, according to MLB Trade Rumors’ Anthony Franco. Even though he could report to Triple-A Omaha, Diáz can also elect free agency, which would give the Yankees something to think about.”

On Friday, Elias Diaz officially elected MLB free agency, and is eligible for all 30 teams to sign.

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MLBTR.com was back on this recent Elias Diaz news, and writer Steve Adams detailed what Diaz brings to the table now that he’s a free agent:

“It’s a modest track record at the plate, but Díaz has above-average power relative to other catchers and has turned in greatly improved defensive grades in recent seasons. He’s always been adept at controlling the running game, evidenced by a career 27% caught-stealing rate, and he continued to show off that arm in his short time with Kansas City when he nabbed two of five potential thieves on the bases.”

His modest track record at the plate resulted in a .227 average this season over 22 at-bats with two home runs. Not to dog on Austin Wells, but he’s hitting .167 with four home runs and 7 RBI in a much larger sample size. As Platana mentions, it has to be something the Yankees at least think about.

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Elias Diaz’s MLB Career

There’s no doubting Elias Diaz is close to the end of his line as a catcher in MLB, as he’s in his 12th season. He debuted with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2015, and then moved to the Colorado Rockies in 2020, where he was an eventual MLB All-Star in 2023. He hit 14 home runs and 25 doubles in that All-Star campaign and was then named ASG MVP after a critical home run led the NL to victory.

In over 2500+ at-bats, Diaz is a career .246 hitter with 73 home runs and 331 RBI.

As for the Yankees and their catcher situation right now, New York may be waiting to trade for a real impact bat at the catcher position, but it’s also not likely Elias Diaz will earn anything more than a minor league contract, and perhaps the most likely option is that he just resigns with the Royals.

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