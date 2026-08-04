BREAKING: New York Yankees Promoting Top Prospect George Lombard Jr.

BREAKING: The New York Yankees are promoting top prospect George Lombard Jr., according to the YES Network’s Jack Curry.

Curry wrote on X: “George Lombard, Jr is being promoted to the Yankees. #yankees #lombard”

New York Yankees Promoting Top Prospect George Lombard Jr.

After Monday night’s 13-7 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, the Yankees optioned shortstop Anthony Volpe and outfielder Jasson Dominguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The New York Yankees wrote on X: “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Angel Chivilli, OF Jasson Domínguez and INF Anthony Volpe to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

It appears that Lombard, a shortstop, and trade acquisition Heliot Ramos, an outfielder, will take the roster spots of Volpe and Domínguez.

Lombard is the Yankees’ No. 1 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He is the No. 20 overall prospect in MLB.

The Yankees selected Lombard, 21, in the first round (No. 26) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Gulliver Prep School in Miami. His younger brother, shortstop Jacob Lombard, was selected by the Miami Marlins in the first round (No. 14 overall) of the 2026 MLB Draft.

Per his scouting report on MLB Pipeline, Lombard is projected to hit for more power than contact and is a strong defender.

In 78 minor-league games this season, Lombard has slashed .284/.411/.498 with 12 home runs, 24 doubles, 33 RBI and 14 stolen bases.

In his minor-league career, Lombard has hit .248/.372/.391 with 26 home runs and 133 RBI over 333 games.

New York Yankees Right Now

In addition to acquiring Ramos from the San Francisco Giants, the Yankees acquired first baseman Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals before Monday night’s trade deadline. García hit a go-ahead two-run home run in his first game as a Yankee on Monday, but New York fell short.

The other notable move the Yankees made ahead of the trade deadline was that the club traded struggling reliever Camilo Doval to the Pittsburgh Pirates for two prospects: outfielder Luis Cruz and catcher Omar Alfonzo.

The Yankees own the first American League Wild Card spot with a 63-50 record. They are 3 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East division.