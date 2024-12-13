Proposed Deal Sees Yankees Land Juan Soto Replacement in 4-Player Blockbuster

Proposed deal sends Kyle Tucker to Yankees.

The New York Yankees need to replace Juan Soto and one proposed deal sees them acquiring Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros in a blockbuster deal.

Tucker’s name has been involved in trade rumors and the MLB Network shared one proposed deal for him. They had the Yankees acquiring Tucker in a four-player deal.

Yankees acquire:

Astros acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster and one that makes sense for both teams. The Yankees would acquire Tucker who could perfectly replace Soto in the outfield, while his bat would fit in nicely. Houston, meanwhile, gets a starting pitcher, a first baseman, and the Yankees’ fourth-ranked prospect.

Tucker is entering the final year of his club control. The outfielder battled injuries in 2024 as he played in just 78 games hitting .289 with 23 home runs and 49 RBIs.

In return, New York would trade the reigning Rookie of the Year, Luis Gil. Gil has become expendable after the Yankees signed Max Fried to an eight-year deal. The starter went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts.

Rice, meanwhile, could be the Yankees’ starting first baseman in 2025 if New York doesn’t sign anyone. However, Houston has a need at first base and Rice still has two more years of pre-arb. Rice hit .171 with 7 home runs and 23 RBIs in 50 games with the Yankees in 2024.

Arias, meanwhile, is an infield prospect who signed as an International free agent with the Yankees in 2022. He’s 20-years-old and played in A-Ball in 2024.

Insider: Yankees’ Offer for Tucker Isn’t Good

New York has been involved in trade discussions for Tucker, but according to one MLB insider, the team’s offer isn’t good.

Randy Miller of NJ.com reported on December 12 that the Yankees’ offer to the Astros for Tucker isn’t even close to what Houston wants.

“According to the person, who asked to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the talks, the Astros are demanding a big return loaded with quality MLB-ready pieces, but the Yankees have offered prospects, none ranked among their top 30 in MLB Pipeline’s top 30,” Miller wrote in his article.

“The Astros want the Yankees to start a package with right-hander Luis Gil, the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year. ‘I talked to someone with the Astros’ front office and was told the Yankees didn’t offer anything the Astros wanted,’ the person said. ‘Nothing. They think the Yankees have offered crap,'” Miller wrote.

According to Miller, the Chicago Cubs have the best offer on the table for Tucker. However, he writes Houston wants Gil and a top prospect which could be Arias, so the MLB Network offer isn’t far off from what the Astros actually want.

New York May Turn to Dominguez in the Outfield

If the Yankees don’t make a move for an outfielder, the team could turn to top prospect Jasson Dominguez in the outfield.

New York will move Aaron Judge back to right field, and Yankees GM Brian Cashman says the team could have Dominguez as its starting center fielder.

“It makes sense,” Cashman said. “We’re not afraid to run him out in center like we’ve done but it makes sense to have him over in right because it gives a lane for Jasson that we obviously believe there’s a very high ceiling now and he’s healthy.”

Dominguez signed with the Yankees as an international free agent in 2019. In 2024, he appeared in 18 games hitting .179 with 2 home runs and 4 RBIs.