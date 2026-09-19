New York Yankees Prospect Sends Out Heartfelt Post During Diamondbacks Series

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will look to clinch a series victory when they play the second game of their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

They are coming off a 9-2 win on Friday night.

New York Yankees Prospect Sends Out Heartfelt Post

During their series with the Diamondbacks, a Yankees prospect (Roderick Arias) sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Gracias a Dios por todo, y la experiencia que me brindó este año y esa persona que me ayudaron y me brindaron todo su aprecio y ayuda bueno seguir trabajando para ser mejor cada día tanto adentro del terreno y afuera del terreno. Bendiciones. Muchísimas gracias 🙏✨💯🫰💸”

(translated to English via Google): “Thank God for everything, and the experience that this year gave me and that person who helped me and gave me all their appreciation and help well continue working to be better every day both on the field and off the field. Blessings. Thank you very much 🙏✨💯🫰💸”

Looking At Arias

Arias turned 22 earlier this month.

He got called up to Double-A during the season.

Following the promotion, Arias batted .257 with four home runs, 23 RBIs, 28 runs and nine stolen bases in 35 games.

Social Media On Arias

Here’s what people have been saying about Arias this season:

@NYY_Prospects (July 20): “Roderick Arias: Through June 2: .193/.296/.267, 2 HR, 21 RBI, 7 XBH, 12 SB, 30.1 K%, 56 wRC+ (45 G, 186 PA) Since June 3: .363/.430/.659, 9 HR, 36 RBI, 21 XBH, 15 SB, 27.8 K%, 172 wRC+ (36 G, 158 PA) Turns 22 in September.”

Somerset Patriots (August 25): “Roderick Arias DESTROYS his 14th HR of the season across all levels! 🚀 A new career-high for the former top international prospect!”

@YankeesFarm (September 14): “🎙️Roderick Arias closes out 2026 with a multihit game! 📈FYI: Arias Vs. LHP: .315/.371 w/.862 OPS”

Looking At The Yankees On Saturday

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 89-64 record in 153 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten games (and are 47-32 in 79 games on the road).

After their series in Arizona, the Yankees will head back to the Bronx for a series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.