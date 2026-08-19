New York Yankees Pundit Rips Jazz Chisholm Jr. After Latest Mistake

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles by a score of 3-1 in the first game of their series at Camden Yards.

They will now look to clinch a series victory on Wednesday night.

New York Yankees Pundit Rips Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Despite the win, Jazz Chisholm Jr. made an error that got a lot of attention.

Talkin’ Yanks wrote: “Jazz is charged with an E4 on this play and is visibly upset because the umpire was in his way”

Brandon Tierney of BTunleashed shared his live reaction to the play.

Tierney: “You’ve gotta be kidding me… Jazz Chisholm, he’s just gotta go. He is just in space… He plays like a knucklehead… Now he’s gonna say he was shielded by the umpire… Make the play. You’re a Major League second baseman.”

Play

Chisholm Jr. is in the middle of his third season with the Yankees.

The two-time MLB All-Star had previously been with the Miami Marlins.

He is batting .216 with 87 hits, 17 home runs, 48 RBIs, 56 runs and 32 stolen bases in 115 games.

Social Media Reacts To Error

Here’s what people were saying about the error:

@MVJUDGE: “I mean the umpire waited until the last second to move but come on jazz you gotta make that play.”

@joshlangerr: “Dude you had more than enough time to pick up the ball and toss it to 2nd for the out instead of complaining to blue Come on Jazz”

@BLeez17: “Watching Jazz Chisholm Jr. try and play baseball makes me visibly upset”

@DavidC70983287: “As a. Infielder you can tell the umps to move at all times! That is on him for not asking him to move!!”

@hayc2144: “That ump is terrible. Jazz is really bad but that’s not his fault. Guy stands still to the very end. Looked like he wanted to fool jazz”