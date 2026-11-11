New York Yankees Reportedly Pursuing 15-HR Infielder to Replace Ryan McMahon

The New York Yankees could pursue some infield help as the future of Ryan McMahon is up in the air.

New York was swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS, as it was another early playoff disappointment for the Yankees. After running back a similar team, they are expected to make some changes this offseason.

MLB free agency is officially open, and with GM meetings underway, moves could start to happen.

New York Yankees Pursuing Alec Bohm

New York could look to find a new third baseman to replace McMahon, who hasn’t fit in.

With free agency open, MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post revealed the Yankees are showing interest in former Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm.

“The Yankees are showing interest in longtime Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, a free agent, sources said. The Yankees have prioritized the infield after third baseman Ryan McMahon struggled so badly at the plate last year and also prefer a right-handed bat, so Bohm is a potential fit,” Heyman wrote.

Bohm has spent his entire 7-year MLB career with the Phillies. But it does seem likely he will be playing elsewhere in 2027.

Bohm does fit the Yankees well, as he can replace McMahon at third base and likely won’t get a massive deal. Sportsnet’s MLB analyst Ben Nicholson-Smith predicted Bohm will sign a one-year, $13 million deal. That could be worth a flier for New York.

The 30-year-old hit .249 with 15 home runs and 88 RBIs last season. His best season came in 2023 when he hit .274 with 20 home runs and 97 RBIs.

Bohm would be an upgrade over McMahon and could make sense on a short-term deal for the Yankees.

New York Uncertain on McMahon’s Role

The Yankees traded for McMahon at the deadline of 2025, but he’s struggled to fit in.

McMahon is under contract for another season, and Yankees GM Brian Cashman was asked about the infielder’s role next season, and he wouldn’t commit.

“We’ll look at it, without a doubt. We struggled there this year a little bit more than I would’ve expected. That doesn’t mean Ryan McMahon’s not capable of a lot more, too.

“We acquired him and he had a positive impact in 2025 when we got him. 2026 wasn’t the same follow-up. I know he’s capable of a lot more. So we’ll see how this shakes out but we’re open minded to see what we can do to improve the overall club. He’s signed through next year.”

If the Yankees add a third baseman, perhaps New York looks to try and trade McMahon.