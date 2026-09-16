New York Yankees Quickly Announce Ryan McMahon Change

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

After winning the first two games, the Yankees are looking to go for a sweep.

Most recently, they won by a score of 8-1 (on Tuesday).

Ryan McMahon did not play in the game.

Yankees Quickly Announce McMahon Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 9/16 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF A. Judge RF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C A. Volpe 2B C. Rodón SP”

After his off day, McMahon is back in the lineup on Wednesday (and hitting 7th).

The 2024 All-Star comes into the day batting .214 with 66 hits, 10 home runs, 34 RBIs, 31 runs and three stolen bases in 117 games.

He is in the middle of his second year playing for the Yankees.

McMahon was picked in the 2nd round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first 8.5 seasons of his career playing for the Colorado Rockies.

MLB.com wrote on July 25, 2025: “Colorado Rockies traded 3B Ryan McMahon to New York Yankees for RHP Josh Grosz and LHP Griffin Herring.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 88-63 record in 151 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten games.

Looking At The Twins Right Now

Meanwhile, the Twins are the fourth-place team in American League Central with a 70-81 record in 151 games.

They have lost seven out of their last ten games.