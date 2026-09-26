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New York Yankees Quickly Demote 27-Year-Old Before End Of MLB Season

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 07: Brendan Beck #89 of the New York Yankees walks off the mound after pitching during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on May 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Friday, the New York Yankees played two games against the Baltimore Orioles.

After losing by a score of 10-2 in the first game, they bounced back to win 6-3 in the second.

New York Yankees Quickly Demote 27-Year-Old

GettyBrendan Beck #89 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City.

Before the first game, the Yankees called up Brendan Beck.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to Game 1 of today’s doubleheader, the Yankees recalled RHP Brendan Beck (#89) and RHP Yerry de los Santos (#73) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

He got the start, going 5.0 innings.

However, Beck allowed seven earned runs (and was optioned after the game).

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to Game 2 of today’s doubleheader, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Signed RHP Alexander Cornielle (#97) to a Major League contact and selected him to the active roster. • Optioned RHP Brendan Beck to the FCL Yankees. • Transferred RHP Fernando Cruz to the 60-day injured list.”

Looking At Beck

GettyBrendan Beck #19 of Team Great Britain pitches in the first inning against Team Brazil during a 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool B game at Daikin Park on March 09, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Beck was picked in the 2nd round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

The 27-year-old made his MLB debut earlier this season.

He is now 0-2 with a 9.95 ERA in four games (two starts).

Looking At The Yankees

GettySpencer Jones #78 and Luis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees celebrate after scoring two runs during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles in game two of their doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They have just one more game left in their regular season (on Sunday).

Over their last ten games, the Yankees have gone 5-5 (and they are 46-34 in 80 games at home).

GettyBen Rice #22 and Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees celebrate a home run in the fourth inning during game one of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees have already clinched a spot in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

They will host the Boston Red Sox for a three-game series next week in the Bronx.

Sarah Langs of MLB.com wrote: “This will be the 7th postseason meeting for the Red Sox & Yankees, tying for 2nd-most btwn any 2 teams Most Common Postseason Matchups: Yankees-Dodgers: 12 series (NYY leads, 8-4) Yankees-Red Sox: 7 (tied 3-3) Yankees-Cleveland: 7 (NYY, 5-2) Yankees-Giants: 7 (NYY, 5-2)”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Quickly Demote 27-Year-Old Before End Of MLB Season

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