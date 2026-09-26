New York Yankees Quickly Demote 27-Year-Old Before End Of MLB Season

On Friday, the New York Yankees played two games against the Baltimore Orioles.

After losing by a score of 10-2 in the first game, they bounced back to win 6-3 in the second.

New York Yankees Quickly Demote 27-Year-Old

Before the first game, the Yankees called up Brendan Beck.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to Game 1 of today’s doubleheader, the Yankees recalled RHP Brendan Beck (#89) and RHP Yerry de los Santos (#73) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

He got the start, going 5.0 innings.

However, Beck allowed seven earned runs (and was optioned after the game).

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to Game 2 of today’s doubleheader, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Signed RHP Alexander Cornielle (#97) to a Major League contact and selected him to the active roster. • Optioned RHP Brendan Beck to the FCL Yankees. • Transferred RHP Fernando Cruz to the 60-day injured list.”

Looking At Beck

Beck was picked in the 2nd round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

The 27-year-old made his MLB debut earlier this season.

He is now 0-2 with a 9.95 ERA in four games (two starts).

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They have just one more game left in their regular season (on Sunday).

Over their last ten games, the Yankees have gone 5-5 (and they are 46-34 in 80 games at home).

The Yankees have already clinched a spot in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

They will host the Boston Red Sox for a three-game series next week in the Bronx.

Sarah Langs of MLB.com wrote: “This will be the 7th postseason meeting for the Red Sox & Yankees, tying for 2nd-most btwn any 2 teams Most Common Postseason Matchups: Yankees-Dodgers: 12 series (NYY leads, 8-4) Yankees-Red Sox: 7 (tied 3-3) Yankees-Cleveland: 7 (NYY, 5-2) Yankees-Giants: 7 (NYY, 5-2)”