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New York Yankees Quietly Announced Injury Update On 26-Year-Old

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Houston Astros in game one of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 19, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

On Friday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

The Yankees had the day off on Thursday following a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Bronx.

They took two out of three from the Pirates.

New York Yankees Quietly Announced Injury Update

GettyNew York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman talks with manager Aaron Boone prior to a Grapefruit League spring training game against the Washington Nationals at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Also on Thursday, the Yankees announced an update on Garrett Martin (who is in Triple-A).

SWB RailRiders wrote: “The Yankees have made the following roster moves affecting SWB: • OF Spencer Jones returned from serving as the 27th man for Wednesday’s NY Yankees doubleheader • OF Garrett Martin was transferred to the 60-Day Injured List on 7/22”

Martin had been promoted to Triple-A earlier this season.

That said, he appeared in just eight games for the RailRiders before the injury.

@NYY_Prospects wrote: “Garrett Martin was transferred to the 60-day IL earlier this week. Earliest return date is August 29.”

Martin was picked in the 22nd round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

He has yet to make his MLB debut.

The 26-year-old has been with the Yankees’ organization since 2023.

Somerset Patriots had written (on June 20): “Congratulations to Garrett Martin on being promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre!🙌🏻 Martin leads all Yankees minor leaguers with 21 home runs and 54 RBIs.”

If he had not gotten hurt, Martin could have been a candidate to get called up this season.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees argues with home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott after the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates in game one of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on July 22, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees have had a solid season where they are the second-place team in the American League East with a 57-45 record in 102 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 31-22 in 53 games on the road).

Right now, the Yankees are just 2.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays (who are in first).

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates his third inning two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates with teammate Cody Bellinger #35 at Yankee Stadium on July 20, 2026 in New York City.

Following three games with the Phillies, the Yankees will remain on the road to visit the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Quietly Announced Injury Update On 26-Year-Old

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