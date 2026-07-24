New York Yankees Quietly Announced Injury Update On 26-Year-Old

On Friday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

The Yankees had the day off on Thursday following a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Bronx.

They took two out of three from the Pirates.

New York Yankees Quietly Announced Injury Update

Also on Thursday, the Yankees announced an update on Garrett Martin (who is in Triple-A).

SWB RailRiders wrote: “The Yankees have made the following roster moves affecting SWB: • OF Spencer Jones returned from serving as the 27th man for Wednesday’s NY Yankees doubleheader • OF Garrett Martin was transferred to the 60-Day Injured List on 7/22”

Martin had been promoted to Triple-A earlier this season.

That said, he appeared in just eight games for the RailRiders before the injury.

@NYY_Prospects wrote: “Garrett Martin was transferred to the 60-day IL earlier this week. Earliest return date is August 29.”

Martin was picked in the 22nd round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

He has yet to make his MLB debut.

The 26-year-old has been with the Yankees’ organization since 2023.

Somerset Patriots had written (on June 20): “Congratulations to Garrett Martin on being promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre!🙌🏻 Martin leads all Yankees minor leaguers with 21 home runs and 54 RBIs.”

If he had not gotten hurt, Martin could have been a candidate to get called up this season.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have had a solid season where they are the second-place team in the American League East with a 57-45 record in 102 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 31-22 in 53 games on the road).

Right now, the Yankees are just 2.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays (who are in first).

Following three games with the Phillies, the Yankees will remain on the road to visit the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on Monday.