Yankees Quietly Announced Latest Aaron Judge Update During Phillies Series

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will look to sweep the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

They have won each of the first two games in the series.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 3-1 on Saturday.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote on Saturday: “Yankees secure a series win after beating the Phillies, 3-1. Yankees are now 59-45 on the season. They’ll go for the sweep tomorrow with Will Warren on the mound.”

Yankees Quietly Announced Latest Aaron Judge Update

During their series with the Phillies, the Yankees announced the latest update on Aaron Judge.

He is not with the team in Philadelphia.

Via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com (on July 25): “No significant update on Aaron Judge’s progress, Aaron Boone said. Judge is rehabbing in New York. “We’re still in that letting-it-heal mode,” Boone said.”

Judge last appeared in a game on May 31.

The future Hall of Famer had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

MLB.com wrote (on July 25): “July 15 re-imaging showed healing, but not enough to resume baseball activities. Additional re-imaging required. Aaron Boone said on July 25 he is still in “letting-it-heal mode.””

According to the site, he could still return in August.

Social Media Reacts To Latest Judge Update

Here’s what people were saying in response to the update:

@RasheeTouchdown: “I genuinely don’t know if he returns this year”

@chambers_co: “Judge is a write off probably until final week of season but where is Stanton?”

@DavidFulgham6: “Translation: maybe back for the playoffs IF the Yankees even get there.”

@Sal440M: “How long have we been in the “letting it heal” mode now”

@williamnyy23: “It’s starting to sound like the Yankees may be concealing the extent of Judge’s injury.”

@RichMuncy: “He’s not walking through that door anytime soon. They’re gonna have to learn how to hit without him. They’re supposed to be major leaguers, but they don’t look the part.”