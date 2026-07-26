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Yankees Quietly Announced Latest Aaron Judge Update During Phillies Series

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TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 21: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 21, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will look to sweep the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

They have won each of the first two games in the series.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 3-1 on Saturday.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote on Saturday: “Yankees secure a series win after beating the Phillies, 3-1. Yankees are now 59-45 on the season. They’ll go for the sweep tomorrow with Will Warren on the mound.”

Yankees Quietly Announced Latest Aaron Judge Update

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 30, 2026 in New York City.

During their series with the Phillies, the Yankees announced the latest update on Aaron Judge.

He is not with the team in Philadelphia.

Via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com (on July 25): “No significant update on Aaron Judge’s progress, Aaron Boone said. Judge is rehabbing in New York. “We’re still in that letting-it-heal mode,” Boone said.”

Judge last appeared in a game on May 31.

The future Hall of Famer had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

MLB.com wrote (on July 25): “July 15 re-imaging showed healing, but not enough to resume baseball activities. Additional re-imaging required. Aaron Boone said on July 25 he is still in “letting-it-heal mode.””

According to the site, he could still return in August.

Social Media Reacts To Latest Judge Update

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on after striking out during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying in response to the update:

@RasheeTouchdown: “I genuinely don’t know if he returns this year”

@chambers_co: “Judge is a write off probably until final week of season but where is Stanton?”

@DavidFulgham6: “Translation: maybe back for the playoffs IF the Yankees even get there.”

GettyAaron Judge #99 looks on during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City.

@Sal440M: “How long have we been in the “letting it heal” mode now”

@williamnyy23: “It’s starting to sound like the Yankees may be concealing the extent of Judge’s injury.”

@RichMuncy: “He’s not walking through that door anytime soon. They’re gonna have to learn how to hit without him. They’re supposed to be major leaguers, but they don’t look the part.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Yankees Quietly Announced Latest Aaron Judge Update During Phillies Series

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