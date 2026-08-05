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New York Yankees Quietly Announced Promotion Of 21-Year-Old In Organization

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NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 07: New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman speaks during a news conference on August 7, 2016 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the St. Louis Cardinals in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 2-0 win on Tuesday night.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Wednesday will take the series.

New York Yankees Announced Promotion Of 21-Year-Old

GettyRoderick Arias #84 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 18, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.

During their series with the Cardinals, the Yankees announced that they had promoted Roderick Arias to Double-A.

Somerset Patriots wrote (on August 4): “The @Yankees have announced the following roster moves: 🔹Roderick Arias – Transferred Hudson Valley to Somerset 🔹DJ Gladney – Reinstated from Somerset 7-Day Injured List 🔹Matt Keating – Reinstated from Development List (Somerset) 🔹John Cristino – Released from Minor League Contract 🔹Tomas Frick – Released from Minor League Contract 🔹Jack Cebert – Traded to Washington Nationals 🔹Ben Grable – Traded to Washington Nationals”

Arias had been batting .271 with 12 home runs and 61 RBIs in 93 Single-A games.

He made his Double-A debut on Tuesday.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@NYY_Prospects: “Roderick Arias gets the promotion to Double-A. Since the start of June, he’s slashing .339/.408/.590 with a 152 wRC+. The 21-year-old has revived his prospect stock.”

@YankeesFarm: “🎙️Roderick Arias with a seeing-eye hit up the middle, drives in his first AA RBI! First Hit ✅ First RBI ✅”

Somerset Patriots: “Roderick Arias joins Somerset after hitting .271/.357/.441 with 54 R, 92 H, 18 2B, 2 3B, 12 HR, 61 RBI and 29 SB in Hudson Valley this season.”

GettyArias Roderick #84 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 18, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.

@gregp_j: “Roderick Arias, who leads Hudson Valley with 32 extra-base hits, is the only newcomer to Somerset post-trade deadline for now. DJ Gladney missed only a week amid a career year with an .829 OPS. Matt Keating was also off the active roster for only a week.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 celebrates with Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees after the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 2-0. This was Lombard Jr.’s MLB debut. 

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 64-50 record in 114 games.

They will get the day off on Thursday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Quietly Announced Promotion Of 21-Year-Old In Organization

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