New York Yankees Quietly Announced Promotion Of 21-Year-Old In Organization

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the St. Louis Cardinals in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 2-0 win on Tuesday night.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Wednesday will take the series.

New York Yankees Announced Promotion Of 21-Year-Old

During their series with the Cardinals, the Yankees announced that they had promoted Roderick Arias to Double-A.

Somerset Patriots wrote (on August 4): “The @Yankees have announced the following roster moves: 🔹Roderick Arias – Transferred Hudson Valley to Somerset 🔹DJ Gladney – Reinstated from Somerset 7-Day Injured List 🔹Matt Keating – Reinstated from Development List (Somerset) 🔹John Cristino – Released from Minor League Contract 🔹Tomas Frick – Released from Minor League Contract 🔹Jack Cebert – Traded to Washington Nationals 🔹Ben Grable – Traded to Washington Nationals”

Arias had been batting .271 with 12 home runs and 61 RBIs in 93 Single-A games.

He made his Double-A debut on Tuesday.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@NYY_Prospects: “Roderick Arias gets the promotion to Double-A. Since the start of June, he’s slashing .339/.408/.590 with a 152 wRC+. The 21-year-old has revived his prospect stock.”

@YankeesFarm: “🎙️Roderick Arias with a seeing-eye hit up the middle, drives in his first AA RBI! First Hit ✅ First RBI ✅”

Somerset Patriots: “Roderick Arias joins Somerset after hitting .271/.357/.441 with 54 R, 92 H, 18 2B, 2 3B, 12 HR, 61 RBI and 29 SB in Hudson Valley this season.”

@gregp_j: “Roderick Arias, who leads Hudson Valley with 32 extra-base hits, is the only newcomer to Somerset post-trade deadline for now. DJ Gladney missed only a week amid a career year with an .829 OPS. Matt Keating was also off the active roster for only a week.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 64-50 record in 114 games.

They will get the day off on Thursday.