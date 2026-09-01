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New York Yankees Quietly Sign 7-Year MLB Player Before Angels Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Angels in Los Angeles.

They will look to bounce back after a 10-1 loss on Monday night.

New York Yankees Quietly Sign 7-Year MLB Player

GettyJustin Topa #48 of the Minnesota Twins pitches against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning at loanDepot park on July 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

Ahead of their series with the Angels, news came out that Justin Topa had elected free agency from the Yankees.

MLB.com wrote (on August 31): “RHP Justin Topa elected free agency.”

However, Topa quickly signed a new deal with the Yankees after entering free agency.

Conor Foley of YES Network wrote (on September 1): “Justin Topa is back in the Yankees organization. Signed a minor-league deal, the RailRiders announce.”

Topa has appeared in two games for the Yankees this year.

He let up no earned runs in 3.0 innings.

GettyCal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners congratulates Justin Topa #48 after they beat the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on September 20, 2023 in Oakland, California. 

In addition to the Yankees, Topa has also spent time pitching for the Minnesota Twins, Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers over seven seasons at the MLB level.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Quietly Sign 7-Year MLB Player Before Angels Game

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