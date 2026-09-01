New York Yankees Quietly Sign 7-Year MLB Player Before Angels Game

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Angels in Los Angeles.

They will look to bounce back after a 10-1 loss on Monday night.

New York Yankees Quietly Sign 7-Year MLB Player

Ahead of their series with the Angels, news came out that Justin Topa had elected free agency from the Yankees.

MLB.com wrote (on August 31): “RHP Justin Topa elected free agency.”

However, Topa quickly signed a new deal with the Yankees after entering free agency.

Conor Foley of YES Network wrote (on September 1): “Justin Topa is back in the Yankees organization. Signed a minor-league deal, the RailRiders announce.”

Topa has appeared in two games for the Yankees this year.

He let up no earned runs in 3.0 innings.

In addition to the Yankees, Topa has also spent time pitching for the Minnesota Twins, Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers over seven seasons at the MLB level.