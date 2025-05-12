Yankees Trade Proposal Lands Rafael Devers From Red Sox

Since the Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers told the team and reporters that he’s unwilling to play first base after first baseman Triston Casas’ season-ending injury, rumors about a potential trade are heating up.

While the chances of the Red Sox dealing Devers without the former third baseman requesting a trade himself are low, it could happen. However, it’s even less likely the Red Sox trade Devers to one of their American League East rivals, the New York Yankees. Not to mention, Devers still has eight years remaining on a 10-year, $313.5 million contract he signed with the Red Sox in January 2023.

Is a Red Sox-Yankees Trade Involving Devers a Possibility?

On Saturday, Adam Weinrib of FanSided floated that the New York Yankees could acquire Devers in a trade. Weinrib noted that the trade idea is far-fetched.

“Still … still … the Red Sox clearly don’t value Devers on defense any longer, if they ever did,” Weinrib wrote. “Their interest in the player they willingly signed to a 10-year deal through 2033 is solely as a DH,” wrote Weinrib. “Perhaps, if the Yankees express interest in trying the slugger as a third baseman for a while, Boston could get wild ideas about sentencing the Yankees to Devers’ decline years after already benefiting from his powerful prime.

“They’d be wrong and foolish to do so, and the next four years of performance will almost definitely outweigh the back end, but … yeah, it could happen. Sticking the Yankees with an aging albatross could be appealing, especially if that albatross bathed in toxic waste recently.”

Devers turned around his misfortunes after a slow start to the season at the plate. The three-time All-Star and 2018 World Series champion’s slash line sits at .280/.398/.490, and his .888 OPS ranks 22nd in MLB. Also, the lefty’s 31 walks are second in the league behind the Atlanta Braves‘ Marcell Ozuna, who has drawn 34 walks this year.

What would a Trade Package for Devers look like?

It’s safe to assume that the Boston Red Sox would demand a hefty return from the New York Yankees in a trade involving Devers.

“This is … an impossible task. Devers would be a third baseman in New York for the time it took Giancarlo Stanton’s contract to expire (2027),” wrote Weinrib. “The Yankees would be taking on 8.5 seasons of $31 million each, six of which would likely be spent with Devers in a primary DH role.

“Nothing about this transaction would block George Lombard Jr., but it would be hard to keep the 19-year-old phenom out of any deal, and the Red Sox would likely be very excited to welcome him to Boston long-term.”

Yankees’ No. 1 prospect on MLB Pipeline, Lombard impressed fans with his spring training performance at shortstop and recently earned a promotion to Double-A Somerset. However, the Red Sox would ask for more than just Lombard.

“Beyond Lombard Jr., the Sox certainly do not need outfielders,” Weinrib wrote. “They can’t even make room for Roman Anthony as it is. The Yankees would be wise to load up this offer with as much pitching as possible, with big-league experience in Luis Gil at the forefront. Add 2024 first-round pick Ben Hess, flamethrower Carlos Lagrange, and maybe even a lower-level lottery ticket in outfielder Francisco Vilorio (future trade bait?), and … yeah, that’s probably the best the Yankees can do.”