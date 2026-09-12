New York Yankees Legend Makes Aaron Judge Statement

On Saturday, the New York Yankees lost to the New York Mets by a score of 12-2.

The series is now tied up at 1-1 with the finale on Sunday afternoon (in the Bronx).

Aaron Judge (who returned to the lineup on Tuesday) finished with one strikeout and no hits.

Yankees Legend Makes Judge Statement

Before Saturday’s game, Yankees legend Willie Randolph spoke about Judge (via YES Network).

Bob Lorenz: “Aaron Judge, his presence back in that lineup, Willie. He has been on base four times in 11 plate appearances. What is the ripple effect? Has it helped Bellinger and Rice, etc.?”

Randolph: “No doubt about it. When the big capatain is carrying the lumber, everybody else feels great about it because he protects everyone in the lineup. And you get back to continuity too. When you think about Aaron being out as long as he has, Yankees have not had that one-two-three combination where the guys are feeding off each other. So it’s important to have the big boy back in the lineup, have him in a situation where they can maybe pitch around certain guys or have to go after certain guys, which is the main thing. Because you’re going to see guys, whoever is sitting in that spot, whether it’s Bellinger or Rice, they’re going to get better pitches to hit because the big boy is looming.”

Judge is in the middle of his 11th season at the MLB level.

Before returning, the future Hall of Famer had been out of action since May 31.

He is currently batting .246 with 56 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 44 runs and five stolen bases in 63 games.

Looking At The Yankees Going Into Sunday