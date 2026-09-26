Recently Cut New York Yankees Player Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team

The New York Yankees designated right-hander Chase Hampton for assignment on Sept. 7. The Washington Nationals claimed him off waivers.

On Saturday, the Nationals announced they designated Hampton for assignment, according to his MiLB.com transactions tracker.

Recently Cut New York Yankees Player Chase Hampton Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team

The Yankees designated Hampton, 25, for assignment on Sept. 7 to clear a 40-man roster spot for Aaron Judge, who returned from an 84-game injured list stint.

Hampton was once a top-100 prospect according to multiple publications. Unfortunately, injuries have derailed his career. Notably, he underwent Tommy John surgery last year.

“He’s really talented and has got a chance to be a really good pitcher and this doesn’t stop that. This just puts a pause on it,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said last year. “But I think in his mind, dealing with some of the things he’s had to deal with over the last year-plus, I think there’s a little bit of, ‘Let’s get fixed and get back on the trail.’… Long road back, but doesn’t change what a talented guy he is.”

Hampton posted a rough 8.18 ERA over 55 innings in the Yankees organization this year. He hasn’t pitched in the majors.

New York selected Hampton in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Texas Tech University.

The right-hander has a career 4.89 ERA with 217 strikeouts over 180 1/3 minor-league innings.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are coming off a 6-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Because of inclement weather, they played a doubleheader against the Orioles on Friday and will finish the series on Sunday after an off day on Saturday.

New York is 5-5 in its last 10 games. Sunday’s game against the Orioles will be the club’s final game of the regular season.

On Tuesday, the Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox for Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series.

It’s a best-of-three series. The winner will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.