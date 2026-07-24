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Recently Released New York Yankees Player Signs With Athletics

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Recently Released New York Yankees Player Jonathan Ornelas Signing Athletics
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TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 17: Jonathan Ornelas #64 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

One week ago, the Yankees released infielder Jonathan Ornelas, who signed a minor-league deal with New York in the offseason. Now, the infielder is reportedly joining another American League organization.

Via Beisbol FR’s Francys Romero on X: “Infielder Jonathan Ornelas is signing a minor league contract with the Athletics, per sources. He will be assigned to Triple-A Las Vegas and is expected to report tomorrow. Ornelas, 26, has a strong chance to earn a promotion with the A’s this season.”

Recently Released New York Yankees Player Jonathan Ornelas Signing Athletics

Jonathan Ornelas is signing with the Athletics

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 07: Jonathan Ornelas #19 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to facing the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 07, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Ornelas has had a strong season with the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate, slashing .299/.362/.480 with nine home runs and 39 RBI across 75 games.

Orenelas has three years of big-league experience. He appeared in 30 games with the Texas Rangers from 2023-25. He also played in two games with the Atlanta Braves last year.

In 58 MLB plate appearances, Ornelas has collected 11 hits, three walks and three RBI.

There Was No Room For Ornelas On Yankees’ 26-Man Roster

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 17: Jonathan Ornelas #64 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Jonathan Ornelas #64 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Ornelas opted out of his Yankees contract, prompting his release from the organization last week.

Via Romero on X: “Infielder Jonathan Ornelas has an opt out of his contract with the Yankees, per sources. He will opt out this week making him a free agent. Ornelas is slashing .299/.362/.480 with 13 doubles, 9 HR, and 39 RBI at Triple-A Scranton.”

SURPRISE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 19: Jonathan Ornelas of the Texas Rangers poses for a portrait during photo day at Surprise Stadium on February 19, 2025 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

GettySURPRISE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 19: Jonathan Ornelas of the Texas Rangers poses for a portrait during photo day at Surprise Stadium on February 19, 2025 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Even though the Yankees’ shortstop situation hasn’t been great, and Ornelas plays shortstop, New York didn’t really have room for him on its MLB roster.

Anthony Volpe and José Caballero, the Yankees’ main two shortstops, both have a sub-.700 OPS this year. But if the Yankees wanted someone else to assume the starting shortstop role, they’d probably call up top shortstop prospect George Lombard Jr.

More About The Athletics, Ornelas’ New Team

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 21: Manager Mark Kotsay #7 of the Athletics walks back to the dugout after a pitching change during the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 21, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 21: Manager Mark Kotsay #7 of the Athletics walks back to the dugout after a pitching change during the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 21, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Athletics will almost certainly sell ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

The Sacramento-based team is eight games out of first place in the American League West with a rough 43-59 record. In the Wild Card standings, the Athletics are 9 1/2 games back of the final spot.

The Athletics are off on Thursday. Next, they are set to begin a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Friday night.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Recently Released New York Yankees Player Signs With Athletics

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