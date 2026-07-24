Recently Released New York Yankees Player Signs With Athletics

One week ago, the Yankees released infielder Jonathan Ornelas, who signed a minor-league deal with New York in the offseason. Now, the infielder is reportedly joining another American League organization.

Via Beisbol FR’s Francys Romero on X: “Infielder Jonathan Ornelas is signing a minor league contract with the Athletics, per sources. He will be assigned to Triple-A Las Vegas and is expected to report tomorrow. Ornelas, 26, has a strong chance to earn a promotion with the A’s this season.”

Recently Released New York Yankees Player Jonathan Ornelas Signing Athletics

Ornelas has had a strong season with the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate, slashing .299/.362/.480 with nine home runs and 39 RBI across 75 games.

Orenelas has three years of big-league experience. He appeared in 30 games with the Texas Rangers from 2023-25. He also played in two games with the Atlanta Braves last year.

In 58 MLB plate appearances, Ornelas has collected 11 hits, three walks and three RBI.

There Was No Room For Ornelas On Yankees’ 26-Man Roster

Ornelas opted out of his Yankees contract, prompting his release from the organization last week.

Via Romero on X: “Infielder Jonathan Ornelas has an opt out of his contract with the Yankees, per sources. He will opt out this week making him a free agent. Ornelas is slashing .299/.362/.480 with 13 doubles, 9 HR, and 39 RBI at Triple-A Scranton.”

Even though the Yankees’ shortstop situation hasn’t been great, and Ornelas plays shortstop, New York didn’t really have room for him on its MLB roster.

Anthony Volpe and José Caballero, the Yankees’ main two shortstops, both have a sub-.700 OPS this year. But if the Yankees wanted someone else to assume the starting shortstop role, they’d probably call up top shortstop prospect George Lombard Jr.

More About The Athletics, Ornelas’ New Team

The Athletics will almost certainly sell ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

The Sacramento-based team is eight games out of first place in the American League West with a rough 43-59 record. In the Wild Card standings, the Athletics are 9 1/2 games back of the final spot.

The Athletics are off on Thursday. Next, they are set to begin a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Friday night.