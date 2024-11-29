Yankees Considered Top Landing Spot for Red Sox Star

The New York Yankees have shown interest in closer Kenley Jansen in the past, but he’s never pitched for the team. With the right-hander on the market again this winter, the Yankees could look to bring him in.

With Clay Holmes likely on his way out due to him being on the free agency market and having a rough ending with the Yankees, adding an arm like Jansen makes sense. While Luke Weaver was excellent for the Yankees as a closer in his short stint, Jansen has more experience, which New York might favor.

The thought of signing Jansen is a smart one, as the Yankees could use his arm in the back of their bullpen. Leo Morgenstern of Just Baseball believes so, too, naming the Yankees “probably the best fit” for his services.

“Luke Weaver took over closing duties in the Bronx at the end of the 2024 season. It was the cherry on top of his phenomenal season. However, he isn’t a lock to hold onto the closing job in 2025. In fact, he’s probably better suited for a fireman role in which manager Aaron Boone can deploy him in any spot,” Morgenstern wrote on November 28.

“That means the Yankees can sign a full-time closer. And after Clay Holmes’s turbulent season, one can see why they might like to sign the most consistent and dependable closer of this generation. All things considered, New York is probably the best fit for Jansen. The Yankees have money to spend, saves to offer, and there is no doubt they’re going to be contenders in 2025.”

Jansen Contract Prediction

The only issue with the New York Yankees signing Jansen is his potential contract. The Yankees don’t have a reason to give big money to a 37-year-old closer despite the career he’s had. Jansen is a four-time All-Star and owns a 2.57 ERA throughout his 15 MLB seasons.

However, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN predicted Jansen would land a two-year, $25 million deal, a fair price for the Yankees.

“Jansen may just throw low-90s cutters around the zone in the late innings until the sun explodes and if that annoys you, you should step in the box and try to hit it because he’s been good since he started pitching professionally 16 years ago.

“Jansen signed a two-year, $32 million deal before the 2023 season and the drop-off likely won’t be too steep from that this time around,” McDaniel wrote on November 5.

Jansen Playing for Yankees ‘A Possibility’

Given the New York Yankees’ interest in Jansen in the past, being interested in him again would make sense.

He’s gotten older since he was last on the market in the 2022-23 offseason, but he’s still an impact reliever, posting a 3.29 ERA in 2024.

When the Boston Red Sox played their last game of the season at Yankee Stadium, Chris Cotillo of Mass Live wrote that Jansen being on the other side the next time the Sox were in town was a real “possibility,” highlighting the Yankees’ previous interest.

“The Red Sox will play their final game at Yankee Stadium this season Sunday afternoon. When they return to the Bronx on June 6, could closer Kenley Jansen be on the other side?

“It’s a possibility. According to major league sources, the Yankees made a serious run at Jansen before he signed a two-year, $32 million contract with Boston in Dec. 2022. With mercurial All-Star Clay Holmes heading for free agency after the season, it’s more than likely the Yankees look to add a big-time piece at the back end of their relief corps. And Jansen, at nearly 37 years old, just wants to win wherever he goes next,” Cotillo wrote in September.

If Jansen wants to win, the Yankees would offer him that, too.