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New York Yankees Release 26-Year-Old Pitcher From Organization

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WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 12: New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman talks on the phone prior to a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Many professional and college sports are canceling or postponing their games due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees beat the Washington Nationals by a score of 5-3.

They went into the All-Star break with a sweep (and a four-game winning streak).

Talkin’ Baseball wrote: “Yankees sweep the Nationals! They came from behind in the eighth or ninth inning of each game to get the win”

New York Yankees Release 26-Year-Old Pitcher

GettyBrian Cashman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the New York Yankees, looks on before game two of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

During the All-Star break, the Yankees announced the news that they had released Chase Chaney from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on July 13): “Somerset Patriots released RHP Chase Chaney.”

Chaney did not appear in a game for the Yankees.

He had been pitching for their Double-A affiliate.

Right now, the 26-year-old is 3-3 with a 4.55 ERA in 16 games (seven starts).

Looking At Chaney

Chaney was picked in the 16th round of the 2018 MLB Draft (out of high school).

He had signed with the Yankees’ organization over the offseason.

@NYY_Prospects had written (on December 21, 2025): “Yankees signed RHP Chase Chaney to a minor league contract. A 16th rounder by the Angels in 2018, Chaney had a 3.77 ERA in 119.1 innings across High-A and Double-A in the Twins organization last season. He just turned 26.”

Chaney has yet to make his MLB debut.

Due to his age he could be a good option for another team in need of pitching depth.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks to home plate during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 29, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

The Yankees came into the All-Star break as the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-42 record in 96 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games.

Following the All-Star break, the Yankees will return home to host Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bronx on Friday night.

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Release 26-Year-Old Pitcher From Organization

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