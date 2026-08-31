New York Yankees Release 7-Year MLB Player Before Angels Series

On Monday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels in California.

They are coming off a series where they took three out of four games from the Boston Red Sox (at home).

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 16-1 on Sunday.

New York Yankees Release 7-Year MLB Player

Ahead of their series with the Angels, the Yankees announced that Justin Topa has elected free agency.

He had been designated for assignment earlier this week.

MLB.com wrote (on August 31): “RHP Justin Topa elected free agency.”

Topa appeared in just two games for the Yankees.

He let up no earned runs in 3.0 innings.

Looking At Topa

Topa was picked in the 17th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He played the first three seasons of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Following Milwaukee, Topa spent one season on the Seattle Mariners.

Topa then spent part of three seasons with the Minnesota Twins before his brief stop in New York.

It will be interesting to see if he gets signed before the end of the 2026 season.