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New York Yankees Release 7-Year MLB Player Before Angels Series

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BRONX, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: New York Yankee general manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels in California.

They are coming off a series where they took three out of four games from the Boston Red Sox (at home).

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 16-1 on Sunday.

New York Yankees Release 7-Year MLB Player

GettyJustin Topa #48 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the tenth inning at Target Field on July 6, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ahead of their series with the Angels, the Yankees announced that Justin Topa has elected free agency.

He had been designated for assignment earlier this week.

MLB.com wrote (on August 31): “RHP Justin Topa elected free agency.”

Topa appeared in just two games for the Yankees.

He let up no earned runs in 3.0 innings.

Looking At Topa

GettyJustin Topa #56 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after giving up a two run RBI double to Kevin Newman #27 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth inning during Game One of a doubleheader at PNC Park on August 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Topa was picked in the 17th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He played the first three seasons of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Following Milwaukee, Topa spent one season on the Seattle Mariners.

GettyJustin Topa #48 of the Seattle Mariners reacts during the tenth inning against the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park on May 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Topa then spent part of three seasons with the Minnesota Twins before his brief stop in New York.

It will be interesting to see if he gets signed before the end of the 2026 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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