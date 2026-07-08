New York Yankees Release Former Mexican League MVP During Rays Series

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will play the third game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

The series is tied up at 1-1.

Most recently, the Yankees lost Tuesday’s game by a score of 6-2.

New York Yankees Release Former Mexican League MVP

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, news came out that the Yankees had released Nick Torres from their organization.

He had been playing for their Double-A affiliate.

The 33-year-old was batting .247 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 40 games.

Somerset Patriots wrote: “The @Yankees have announced that Nick Torres has been released from his minor league contract.”

Torres was picked in the 4th round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres.

He has yet to make his MLB debut.

Last season, Torres won the 2025 Mexican League MVP Award.

@TalkinYanks wrote (on December 27): “Yankees sign 2025 Mexican League MVP Nick Torres 32-year-old right-handed first baseman and outfielder has hit .343 with a 1.025 OPS since 2021 for Algodoneros Unión Laguna. A 2014 4th round pick by the Padres, Torres’ last MLB affiliation was Triple-A in 2018 for the Rangers”

It will be interesting to see where Torres lands next.

He could end up signing with another MLB organization (or another league).

@gregp_j wrote: “Not sure exactly how this went down, but a 40-game runway for the 2025 Mexican League MVP is curious.”