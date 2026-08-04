Atlanta Braves Release 9-Year MLB Veteran And Former Yankees Player

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the St. Louis Cardinals (at home) in the Bronx.

They lost Monday’s game by a score of 13-7.

Atlanta Braves Release Former Yankees Player

Also on Monday, news came out that a former Yankees player had been released by the Atlanta Braves.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Gwinnett Stripers released RF Ben Gamel.”

Gamel did not appear in a game for the Braves.

He had been with their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Gamel’s Career

Gamel was picked in the 10th round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the Yankees.

He spent the first part of his rookie season in New York (before getting traded to the Seattle Mariners).

Yankees PR wrote (on August 31, 2016): “The @Yankees announce that they have acquired minor league RHPs Juan De Paula and Jio Orozco from Seattle in exchange for OF Ben Gamel.”

Gamel had the longest stint of his MLB career (part of three seasons) in Seattle.

He also had stops with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers, Houston Astros, New York Mets, Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres over nine seasons at the MLB level.

The 34-year-old last appeared in an MLB game during the 2024 season.

Over 723 career games, Gamel is batting .252 with 516 hits, 41 home runs, 204 RBIs, 283 runs and 22 stolen bases.

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up before the end of the 2026 season.

Braves And Yankees Right Now

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with a 67-45 record in 112 games.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 63-50 record in 113 games.