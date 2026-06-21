Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Reportedly Want To Trade For 7-Year MLB Player

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 14: Ryan Jeffers #27 of the Minnesota Twins hits a two-run home run against the Cleveland Indians in the sixth inning of game two of a doubleheader at Target Field on September 14, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Indians 6-3 in seven innings. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Cincinnati Reds (at home) in the Bronx.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Yankees lost by a score of 10-2 on Saturday.

Yankees Reportedly Want To Trade For 7-Year Player

GettyCatcher Ryan Jeffers #27 of the Minnesota Twins looks on against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 5, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Yankees have been one of the elite teams in baseball this season.

That said, one area they could use more depth is at catcher.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the team wants to acquire Minnesota Twins player Ryan Jeffers.

Via Nightengale’s USA Today article (on Sunday): “The Yankees are making it no secret they want Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers at the trade deadline.”

Jeffers is currently batting .295 with 36 hits, seven home runs, 26 RBIs, 26 runs and one stolen base in 37 games this season.

Looking At Jeffers

GettyRyan Jeffers #27 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning at Target Field on April 30, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Jeffers was picked in the 2nd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has spent all seven seasons of his MLB career with the Twins.

The 29-year-old is batting .243 with 428 hits, 75 home runs, 249 RBIs, 233 runs and eight stolen bases over 552 career games.

GettyRyan Jeffers #27 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates after hitting an RBI single against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of the game at Target Field on April 13, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

There is no question that Jeffers would be an excellent addition to the Yankees.

They are also expecting to get Austin Wells back from injury on Sunday.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote (on Saturday): “Austin Wells will likely return to the Yankees lineup tomorrow, Aaron Boone said.”

Yankees Right Now

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees reacts after being called out on strikes and challenging the call during the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on June 20, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees come into Sunday as the first-place team in the American League East with a 46-29 record in 75 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 22-14 in 36 games at home).

Following one more game with the Reds, the Yankees will visit the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Yankees Reportedly Want To Trade For 7-Year MLB Player

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x