New York Yankees Reportedly Want To Trade For 7-Year MLB Player

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Cincinnati Reds (at home) in the Bronx.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Yankees lost by a score of 10-2 on Saturday.

Yankees Reportedly Want To Trade For 7-Year Player

The Yankees have been one of the elite teams in baseball this season.

That said, one area they could use more depth is at catcher.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the team wants to acquire Minnesota Twins player Ryan Jeffers.

Via Nightengale’s USA Today article (on Sunday): “The Yankees are making it no secret they want Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers at the trade deadline.”

Jeffers is currently batting .295 with 36 hits, seven home runs, 26 RBIs, 26 runs and one stolen base in 37 games this season.

Looking At Jeffers

Jeffers was picked in the 2nd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has spent all seven seasons of his MLB career with the Twins.

The 29-year-old is batting .243 with 428 hits, 75 home runs, 249 RBIs, 233 runs and eight stolen bases over 552 career games.

There is no question that Jeffers would be an excellent addition to the Yankees.

They are also expecting to get Austin Wells back from injury on Sunday.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote (on Saturday): “Austin Wells will likely return to the Yankees lineup tomorrow, Aaron Boone said.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into Sunday as the first-place team in the American League East with a 46-29 record in 75 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 22-14 in 36 games at home).

Following one more game with the Reds, the Yankees will visit the Detroit Tigers on Monday.