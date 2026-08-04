Yankees Reveal the Next Step in Carlos Rodon’s Return From Injury

The New York Yankees currently sit at 63-50 on the season, putting them in second place in the American League East standings, just 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays, and after the deadline, they’re optimistic about closing that gap over the next few months.

Somehow, the team have achieved this early success despite some major injuries, with the likes of Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Max Fried and Carlos Rodon all missing significant portions of the 2026 season. While Fried is back, it may be a bit longer before we see some of hte others back in pinstripes, but a day after a very active trade deadline day concluded, the Yankees have an update on Rodon and the next step in his recovery.

Carlos Rodon Will Return to the Mound This Week

After game one of their series with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Yankees noted that Rodon recently threw 40 pitches in live BP, giving fans optimism that he could be taking the next step towards a Major League return.

Then, we got another update on Rodon and his road back to New York, with manager Aaron Boone revealing that the next step for the 33-year-old is a rehab start, one that will take place on Saturday, with Boone stating it will ‘probably’ be in Triple-A.

Rodon last pitched for the Yankees on June 28th when he tossed 5.0 innings and allowed zero earned runs against the rival Boston Red Sox, and since that point, he’s been on the Injured List as he deals with left-elbow inflammation, with the team being held up by one of the deepest rotations in all of baseball.

Carlos Rodon Gives the Yankees a Dominant Rotation

On the year overall, Rodon’s numbers aren’t too flattering, as he has a 3.30 ERA over 46.1 innings in nine starts, but after one of the best seasons of his career in 2025 with the Yankees, he’s proven that he can be a reliable starter down the stretch.

When Rodon does return, he’ll take over the fourth starter role behind Fried, Gerrit Cole and Cam Schlittler, and with Will Warren finding his best form in his latest outing, that’s as deep and talented a five-man rotation as anyone in baseball beyond the Los Angeles Dodgers. Unfortunately though, Rodon’s injury history isn’t a good one, and while the team can likely run that four man rotation without the 33-year-old into the post-season, if he can get back to 100%, this may be the best and most well rounded team in the American League.

Only time will tell if the veteran can get back to 100% after an injury riddled start to his Major League career, but if we can see the Rodon that posted a 3.09 ERA across 33 starts back in 2025, this is a scary Yankees team, and one that has all the makings of an organization that could return to the Fall Classic in 2026.