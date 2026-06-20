Former New York Yankees Player Is Still In The Minor Leagues

On Friday evening, the New York Yankees opened up their series (at home) with the Cincinnati Reds.

They won by a score of 5-0.

Former Yankees Player Is Still In The Minor Leagues

With the season well underway, it’s worth pointing out that a recent Yankees player is currently in the Minor Leagues.

Pablo Reyes is playing for the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

He is batting .330 with 60 hits, six home runs, 32 RBIs, 38 runs and 15 stolen bases in 48 games this year.

Mike Rodriguez wrote (on November, 6 2025): “According to my sources, Dominican Pablo Reyes has reached an agreement with the San Diego Padres. He signed a one-year minor league contract and received an invitation to spring training.”

Looking At Reyes

Reyes has spent part of seven seasons in the MLB.

He is coming off a year where he appeared in 24 games for the Yankees.

The Yankees designated him for assignment on June 16, 2025.

Before the Yankees, Reyes had stints with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers, Boston Red Sox and New York Mets.

He is batting .245 with 135 hits, eight home runs, 56 RBIs, 76 runs and 14 stolen bases in 257 career games.

The 32-year-old could be a good addition to the Padres (or another team) before the end of the season.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are at the top of the American League East with a 46-28 record in 74 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 22-13 in 35 games at home).

Following two more games with the Reds, the Yankees will visit the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

Padres Right Now

The Padres are currently the third-place team in the National League West with a 38-36 record in 74 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and are in the middle of a series with the Texas Rangers).