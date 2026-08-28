Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Star Ben Rice Makes Statement Before Red Sox Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 07: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees reacts after his ninth inning game tying RBI single against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a big series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Houston Astros.

Most recently, the Yankees lost by a score of 5-1 on Thursday.

Ben Rice finished the loss with two hits and one run.

New York Yankees Star Ben Rice Makes Statement

GettyBen Rice #22 and José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees celebrate at the end of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

After the game, Rice was asked for his thoughts on the upcoming series with the Red Sox (via YES Network).

Reporter: “What are your thoughts on this weekend series with the Red Sox? They’re right on your tail. You guys are trying to chase the Rays, but hold off the Red Sox because you could have wild-card home-field implications. What are your thoughts on this series?”

Rice: “Yeah, it’s a big series. Any division series, especially at this time of year, is a big one. And of course these guys are right behind us in the standings. So we’ve just got to take it one game at a time. Understanding that each one is more important than the one before.”

Looking At Rice

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees in action during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Rice is in the middle of his third season (all with the Yankees).

He is currently batting .253 with 120 hits, 35 home runs, 83 RBIs, 84 runs and three stolen bases in 128 games.

Looking At The Yankees

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates a two-run home run off the bat of Luis García Jr. #26 in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 26, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 75-58 record in 133 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 34-30 in 64 games at home).

Looking At The Red Sox

GettyJarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with a 73-60 record in 133 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 39-28 in 67 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Yankees Star Ben Rice Makes Statement Before Red Sox Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x