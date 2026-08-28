New York Yankees Star Ben Rice Makes Statement Before Red Sox Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a big series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Houston Astros.

Most recently, the Yankees lost by a score of 5-1 on Thursday.

Ben Rice finished the loss with two hits and one run.

New York Yankees Star Ben Rice Makes Statement

After the game, Rice was asked for his thoughts on the upcoming series with the Red Sox (via YES Network).

Reporter: “What are your thoughts on this weekend series with the Red Sox? They’re right on your tail. You guys are trying to chase the Rays, but hold off the Red Sox because you could have wild-card home-field implications. What are your thoughts on this series?”

Rice: “Yeah, it’s a big series. Any division series, especially at this time of year, is a big one. And of course these guys are right behind us in the standings. So we’ve just got to take it one game at a time. Understanding that each one is more important than the one before.”

Looking At Rice

Rice is in the middle of his third season (all with the Yankees).

He is currently batting .253 with 120 hits, 35 home runs, 83 RBIs, 84 runs and three stolen bases in 128 games.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 75-58 record in 133 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 34-30 in 64 games at home).

Looking At The Red Sox

Meanwhile, the Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with a 73-60 record in 133 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 39-28 in 67 games on the road).