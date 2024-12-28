Yankees Predicted to Cut Ties With 3-Time All-Star

A three-time All-Star, World Series champion, and much more, Anthony Rizzo has put together a very impressive career. Even in his first few seasons with the New York Yankees, Rizzo was an excellent player. Unfortunately, after suffering a concussion and aging, things didn’t exactly go as planned, leading to the Yankees declining his club option and replacing him with Paul Goldschmidt.

Rizzo doesn’t have much of a place on the current roster. According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, he doesn’t expect Rizzo to return next season.

“In addition to Soto, other free agents from the Game 5 lineup against the Dodgers include first baseman Anthony Rizzo, second baseman Gleyber Torres, and left fielder Alex Verdugo — none of whom are expected to return,” Hoch wrote on December 26.

Rizzo Predicted to Play Elsewhere

Despite Rizzo’s struggles throughout last season, the veteran should find a new team to play with. While he struggled, he still gave the New York Yankees value by being a great clubhouse guy. That didn’t translate to on-field success from Rizzo, but it was an asset to the Yankees.

Another team could view him as a clubhouse favorite and have him teach the ropes to some of their youngsters, but Zachary Rotman of FanSided doesn’t expect that to be with the Yankees. He predicted that Rizzo would be on his way out.

“Speaking of Yankees who have been replaced, Anthony Rizzo’s spot was taken by Paul Goldschmidt when he signed a one-year deal to come to the Bronx. While we can quibble about whether Goldschmidt was the right player to bring in or not, he certainly is an upgrade over Rizzo who is nowhere near the star he once was…

Is Goldschmidt an Upgrade?

The New York Yankees will have to hope that Goldschmidt gives them even half of what he once was. His numbers weren’t great in 2024, posting a .245/.302/.414 slash line. His career slash line of .289/.381/.510 is impressive and should help him get into the Hall of Fame one day.

Whether they get the career Goldschmidt or 2024 Goldschmidt could be the deciding factor in the Yankees’ success. Still, David Schoenfield of ESPN liked the signing, writing that if the Yankees get any production, it’d be more than what they got a campaign ago.

“As they say, there’s no such thing as a bad one-year contract, and I like the New York Yankees bringing in Paul Goldschmidt on a one-year deal at a very reasonable price — even if it’s for his age-37 season while coming off the worst year of his career.

“Goldschmidt completed his six-year run with the Cardinals hitting .245/.302/.414 with 22 home runs in 154 games, producing just 1.3 WAR. It was the lowest average, lowest on-base percentage and lowest slugging percentage of what has been a potential Hall of Fame career — and all three by significant margins (other than hitting .250 in 48 games as a rookie). Still, even if Goldschmidt produces those same numbers, it’s a significant upgrade at first base for the Yankees,” Schoenfield wrote on December 27.