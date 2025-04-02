Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo Predicted to Land With NL Team

Hi, Subscriber

Former New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is still without a home, something that might not come as a surprise to fans around the league. 

There could be more than one reason for the 35-year-old’s struggles. Rizzo, when he was at his best, was one of the top first basemen in Major League Baseball. Unfortunately, he dealt with a gruesome concussion a few years ago that slowed him down.

If a team is still looking for a first baseman over the next few weeks, there’s a chance he could sign a minor league deal and eventually find a home on a big league squad.

In a recent prediction, Marissa Myers of TWSN had him landing with the St. Louis Cardinals.

“The Cardinals thought that Wilson Contreras would help be able to replicate the production with his power swing ability. That has not been the case as he has gone hitless through this three-game win streak so far…

“Rizzo would bring the established bat to the lineup with his career slash line of .261/.361/.467 plus 303 home runs between the Cubs and New York Yankees. With playing for the Cubs earlier in his career he knows the NL Central Division and returning there before he truly retires would be a convenient ending to his career,” Myers wrote.

Why Hasn’t Rizzo Signed?

Despite the struggles that Rizzo faced last season, it’s a bit surprising to see him unsigned. While many might not agree with that, Rizzo is an excellent teammate, and the New York Yankees found that out. 

He should’ve found a job for what he did with the Yankees on and off the field and his experience in the league. However, when he spoke about why he isn’t signed, there’s an obvious reason why no team has given him a chance.

“I’ve definitely thought about it. I think I have a lot to give to the game still,” Rizzo said, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“But at the same time, if teams are not going to want to pay a few million dollars for veterans, I’ve seen it the last 10 years of my career. It’s what happens to the older guys. They kind of get squeezed. You’ve seen it happen more and more. I’m not naive to it. It could be it.”

Rizzo doesn’t want to sign a minimum deal, citing that he doesn’t want to hurt other veterans.

“Two years ago, I had kind of a weird year with the concussion,” Rizzo said. “Then last year, I was hurt twice. My power numbers dropped. I’m surprised, but not like crazy surprised just because I’m a realist in the game and you’re getting older. The fact that teams want you to play for basically league minimum ($760,000), I’m like, you guys are crazy. You’re almost trying to ruin the market for the next guy.”

Is That Why Rizzo Hasn’t Signed?

This could be why the former New York Yankees slugger hasn’t found a new home, as no team has a reason to sign him to a contract for more than the minimum. He hasn’t proven to be good enough, and this is a what-can-you-do-for-me type of League.

If his final season with the Yankees is the end of his career, Rizzo has done it all. It’d be unfortunate to see him go out like that, but it’s possible.

