Wife Of New York Yankees Star Sent Out Heartfelt Post Immediately After Season

Last week, the New York Yankees lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 in Game 3 of the ALDS.

With the loss, they were swept (and have lost in the ALDS in two straight years).

The Yankees now enter another intriguing offseason that will feature many questions about the roster (and manager) going forward.

Wife Of New York Yankees Star Sent Out Heartfelt Post

After their season came to an end, Carlos Rodon’s wife (Ashley) sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Always proud of our guy 🤍 Not the ending we hoped for, but so thankful for all the happy moments and memories along the way!”

There were over 4,000 likes on her post.

Comments On Her Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@karen_rod82: “He should’ve been the starter, ❤️”

@dorothyontv: “Yesssss LOVE this!!!!!!!! So much respect and love ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@my3boysmbj: “Great season for Carlos. We will get them next year 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻”

@ginabartasi: “Just getting to the post season is so HARD. The Yankees make it look easy, but it’s rare. The Yankees and @carlos_rodon55 are celebrated for another amazing season!! Thank u @ashleyrodon and all of the Yankee wives that make just getting to the post season look easy, when we all know it’s not.”

Spencer Jones, Brendan Beck, Natalie McMahon, Madisyn Seager, Kayla Harper, Haeley Snell and the New York Yankees were among the people to like her post.

Looking At Rodon

Rodon has now spent four seasons in the Bronx.

He finished this past year going 7-3 with a 2.67 ERA in 16 starts.

In addition to the Yankees, the 33-year-old has also had stints with the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants over 12 seasons at the MLB level.