New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Makes Bold Aaron Judge Statement

On Friday, the New York Yankees will be back in the Bronx for a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

They went into the All-Star break following a sweep of the Nationals in Washington, D.C. last weekend.

Alex Rodriguez Makes Bold Aaron Judge Statement

The Yankees continue to play without their best player (Aaron Judge), as the three-time MVP has been out since May 31 with an injury.

In a recent interview with WFAN, Alex Rodriguez spoke about Judge.

Rodriguez: “Aaron Judge is such a transformational player, but what he means in that clubhouse, what he means to the fan base, ownership, and his teammates, he’s just one of one. So, I think it’s very hard to win a championship without Aaron Judge.”

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Fans will likely enjoy hearing the strong words from Rodriguez on Judge.

Rodriguez was one of the team’s top players the last time they won a World Series (in 2009).

Looking At Judge

Judge was picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He has spent all 11 seasons of his legendary career with the Yankees.

Right now, Judge is batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

MLB.com wrote (on July 9): “Set for reimaging during All-Star break, which could show enough healing to increase activities. Judge has been performing lower-body exercises and weight-room work.”

As for Rodriguez, he spent the final 12 seasons of his career with the Yankees.

The three-time MVP also had stints with the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers over 22 MLB seasons.

Yankees Ahead Of Dodgers

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-42 record in 96 games.

They are 23-20 in 43 games at home.