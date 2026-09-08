New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Sends Out 3-Word Post

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 12: Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Rays on August 12, 2016 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)
@yaboy_vjc: “Action-packed summer for you for sure!Only thing better than summer is October baseball!!!!”
@beee__toll: “Bro come back and get those 4 homers out the way”
@joselinf823: “The best before, now and tomorrow ❤️”
@miguelariasub: “🔥🐐”
@milianorubirosa: “Jacked!! Come back and hit 700”
Shams Charania, Jorge Posada, Carlos Boozer, Felix Hernandez and Jose Reyes were among the people to like his post.
Looking At Rodriguez
Rodriguez was the first pick in the 1993 MLB Draft.
Before his 12 seasons with the Yankees, Rodriguez spent time with the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.
He batted .295 with 696 home runs.
Looking At The Yankees Right Now
The Yankees are in the middle of a very strong 2026 season that could see them reach the World Series.
They are the second-place team in the American League East with an 81-62 record in 143 games.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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