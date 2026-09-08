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New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Sends Out 3-Word Post

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NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 12: Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Rays on August 12, 2016 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Colorado Rockies in the Bronx.

They most recently dropped two out of three games to the San Diego Padres in California.

On Monday, the Yankees had the day off.

Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Sends Out IG Post

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees looks on before he bats against the New York Mets during their game on July 3, 2011 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Also on Monday, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez sent out a post to Instagram.

There were over 37,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: “What a summer!”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

David Ortiz: “Let’s go🔥🔥🔥”

@yaboy_vjc: “Action-packed summer for you for sure!Only thing better than summer is October baseball!!!!”

@beee__toll: “Bro come back and get those 4 homers out the way”

GettyFormer New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez is introduced during the teams Old Timer’s Day prior to a game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on August 24, 2024 in New York City.

@joselinf823: “The best before, now and tomorrow ❤️”

@miguelariasub: “🔥🐐”

@milianorubirosa: “Jacked!! Come back and hit 700”

Getty Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees gets a hug from team mate Mark Teixeira #25 in the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2016 in New York City.

Shams Charania, Jorge Posada, Carlos Boozer, Felix Hernandez and Jose Reyes were among the people to like his post.

Looking At Rodriguez

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice before a game against the Oakland Athletics at O.co Coliseum on May 20, 2016 in Oakland, California. A-Rod has been on the disabled list but is expected to return soon.

Rodriguez was the first pick in the 1993 MLB Draft.

Before his 12 seasons with the Yankees, Rodriguez spent time with the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

He batted .295 with 696 home runs.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees fields a grounder throws out Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres during the third inning of a game at Petco Park on September 04, 2026 in San Diego, California. 

The Yankees are in the middle of a very strong 2026 season that could see them reach the World Series.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with an 81-62 record in 143 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Sends Out 3-Word Post

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