New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Sends Out 3-Word Post

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Colorado Rockies in the Bronx.

They most recently dropped two out of three games to the San Diego Padres in California.

On Monday, the Yankees had the day off.

Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Sends Out IG Post

Also on Monday, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez sent out a post to Instagram.

There were over 37,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: “What a summer!”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

David Ortiz: “Let’s go🔥🔥🔥”

@yaboy_vjc: “Action-packed summer for you for sure!Only thing better than summer is October baseball!!!!”

@beee__toll: “Bro come back and get those 4 homers out the way”

@joselinf823: “The best before, now and tomorrow ❤️”

@miguelariasub: “🔥🐐”

@milianorubirosa: “Jacked!! Come back and hit 700”

Shams Charania, Jorge Posada, Carlos Boozer, Felix Hernandez and Jose Reyes were among the people to like his post.

Looking At Rodriguez

Rodriguez was the first pick in the 1993 MLB Draft.

Before his 12 seasons with the Yankees, Rodriguez spent time with the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

He batted .295 with 696 home runs.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are in the middle of a very strong 2026 season that could see them reach the World Series.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with an 81-62 record in 143 games.