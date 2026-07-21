New York Yankees Legend Roger Clemens Makes Heartfelt Post For MLB Son

Over the weekend, Kody Clemens and the Minnesota Twins had a series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Twins dropped two out of three games in the series.

That said, Clemens hit two home runs on Saturday.

One of them was the 50th of his career.

The MLB wrote: “Kody Clemens ties it with a homer into the first row!”

Roger Clemens Makes Heartfelt Post For MLB Son

Following the milestone, Kody’s father (Roger) made a post to X.

There were over 6,000 likes on the post.

He wrote (on July 18): “50th homer of Kodys career! Congrats Son!”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@Eric_H18: “Phillies were so dumb to get rid of him, huge Phillies fan, we all knew how good Kody could be given the opportunity to play every day.”

@hoodbibles223: “I was today years old when I found out he is your son. 🤯”

@SoundNTheFury29: “Has become one hell of a ball player Wish the Phillies stuck it out”