NEW YORK - MAY 06: New member of the New York Yankees Roger Clemens (C) speaks to the media after the team announced he will join the team for the rest of the season after their game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on May 6, 2007 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
GettyFormer Boston Red Sox player Roger Clemens talks with Kody Clemens #2 of the Minnesota Twins after throwing a ceremonial first pitch before a game at Fenway Park on May 22, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Following the milestone, Kody’s father (Roger) made a post to X.
GettyKody Clemens #2 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates with Ryan Kreidler #5 after hitting his second home run of the game in the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.
Here’s what people were saying in the comments:
@Eric_H18: “Phillies were so dumb to get rid of him, huge Phillies fan, we all knew how good Kody could be given the opportunity to play every day.”
@SoundNTheFury29: “Has become one hell of a ball player Wish the Phillies stuck it out”
GettyKody Clemens #2 of the Minnesota Twins reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
Over the weekend, Kody Clemens and the Minnesota Twins had a series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.The Twins dropped two out of three games in the series.That said, Clemens hit two home runs on Saturday.One of them was the 50th of his career.The MLB wrote: “Kody Clemens ties it with a homer into […]
New York Yankees Legend Roger Clemens Makes Heartfelt Post For MLB Son