New York Yankees Announce Surprising Roster Move After Red Sox Game

On Friday night, the New York Yankees lost to the Boston Red Sox (at home) by a score of 5-3.

J.C. Escarra did not appear in the game.

After the loss, the Yankees announced that they had sent Escarra to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned C J.C. Escarra to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Escarra is currently batting .177 with 11 hits, seven RBI’s and five runs in 22 games this season.

He is in his second year in the MLB (all with the Yankees).

Jack Curry of YES Network reported the corresponding roster move.

Curry wrote: “With JC Escarra being optioned, the Yankees will promote Ali Sanchez, a right handed hitting catcher, from AAA. Sanchez has a .702 OPS. Also, Sanchez has hit 5 of 6 HRs vs RHP.”

Social Media Reacts To News

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@Jomboy_: “Righty catcher gets called up and gets two starts in next two games vs the lefties?”

@mdestefano14: “I am crying on the train. J.C., you WILL be back up soon. I believe in you🥹❤️”

@jdudley86: “You.mean the one catcher who can hit and not swing at the first pitch?”

@disyanks: “You optioned the wrong catcher. I think JC had more hits in a game last week than Wells has all year”

Gary Phillips: “Optioning J.C. Escarra is a surprise. Brian Cashman punted on the idea of Ben Rice catching earlier. And even if that was something the #Yankees wanted to do eventually, Aaron Boone has said Rice would need a build-up to be in a true catching role. Payton Henry was also just placed on the IL at Triple-A. Ali Sánchez is the only catcher with MLB experience at Triple-A.”

Yankees After Friday’s Loss

The Yankees dropped to 37-26 in 63 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 18-12 in 30 games at home).