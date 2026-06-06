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New York Yankees Announce Surprising Roster Move After Red Sox Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media before game four of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on October 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees lost to the Boston Red Sox (at home) by a score of 5-3.

J.C. Escarra did not appear in the game.

After the loss, the Yankees announced that they had sent Escarra to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned C J.C. Escarra to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Escarra is currently batting .177 with 11 hits, seven RBI’s and five runs in 22 games this season.

He is in his second year in the MLB (all with the Yankees).

GettyJ.C. Escarra #25 of the New York Yankees slides into home off a single hit by Aaron Judge #99 during the six inning against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on May 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Jack Curry of YES Network reported the corresponding roster move.

Curry wrote: “With JC Escarra being optioned, the Yankees will promote Ali Sanchez, a right handed hitting catcher, from AAA. Sanchez has a .702 OPS. Also, Sanchez has hit 5 of 6 HRs vs RHP.”

Social Media Reacts To News

GettyJ.C. Escarra #25 of the New York Yankees hits a RBI single in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on April 24, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@Jomboy_: “Righty catcher gets called up and gets two starts in next two games vs the lefties?”

@mdestefano14: “I am crying on the train. J.C., you WILL be back up soon. I believe in you🥹❤️”

@jdudley86: “You.mean the one catcher who can hit and not swing at the first pitch?”

@disyanks: “You optioned the wrong catcher. I think JC had more hits in a game last week than Wells has all year”

Gary Phillips: “Optioning J.C. Escarra is a surprise. Brian Cashman punted on the idea of Ben Rice catching earlier. And even if that was something the #Yankees wanted to do eventually, Aaron Boone has said Rice would need a build-up to be in a true catching role. Payton Henry was also just placed on the IL at Triple-A. Ali Sánchez is the only catcher with MLB experience at Triple-A.”

GettyJ.C. Escarra #25 and Camilo Doval #75 of the New York Yankees celebrate after beating the Texas Rangers 9-2 at Yankee Stadium on May 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Yankees After Friday’s Loss

The Yankees dropped to 37-26 in 63 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 18-12 in 30 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Surprising Roster Move After Red Sox Game

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