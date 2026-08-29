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New York Yankees Announce 2 Roster Moves In Organization

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NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 07: New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman speaks during a news conference on August 7, 2016 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 1-0 win on Friday night.

Brendan Kuty of The Athletic wrote: “Yankees win, 1-0, over the Red Sox. They push Boston to three games back of them in third place in the AL East. And they tie the season series at 5-5. Prob not exactly “victory of the year so far” territory, but huge nonetheless, especially considering the rest of the weekend.”

New York Yankees Announce 2 Roster Moves

GettyNew York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media prior to the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022 in New York City.

This week, the Yankees announced several roster moves within their organization.

Somerset Patriots (on August 27): “The @Yankees have announced that Kevin Verde has been placed on Somerset’s Development List.”

Hudson Valley Renegades (on August 28): “The New York Yankees have announced the following roster move impacting the Hudson Valley Renegades. 🔹LHP Jose Ledesma received from Single-A Tampa Tarpons. Ledesma will wear #6.”

Looking At Verde

Verde (who is 20) has been with the Yankees’ organization since 2023.

He has appeared in 40 Double-A games this year.

In that span, Verde is batting .214 with four home runs and 14 RBIs.

Looking At Ledesma

Ledesma (who is 23) has been with the Yankees’ organization since 2024.

He has gone 1-3 with a 3.49 ERA in 29 games for the Tampa Tarpons this year.

Looking At The Yankees

GettyFirst baseman Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees hits the ball while playing the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Yankee Stadium on August 28, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 76-58 record in 134 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 35-30 in 65 games at home).

Following three more games with the Red Sox, the Yankees will visit the Los Angeles Angels.

Looking At The Red Sox

GettyCenter fielder Ceddanne Rafaela #3 of the Boston Red Sox runs to third base while plating the New York Yankees in the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium on August 28, 2026 in New York City.

The Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with a 73-61 record in 134 games.

Following New York, they will return home to host the Seattle Mariners on Monday night at Fenway Park in Boston.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce 2 Roster Moves In Organization

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