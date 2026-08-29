New York Yankees Announce 2 Roster Moves In Organization

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 1-0 win on Friday night.

Brendan Kuty of The Athletic wrote: “Yankees win, 1-0, over the Red Sox. They push Boston to three games back of them in third place in the AL East. And they tie the season series at 5-5. Prob not exactly “victory of the year so far” territory, but huge nonetheless, especially considering the rest of the weekend.”

New York Yankees Announce 2 Roster Moves

This week, the Yankees announced several roster moves within their organization.

Somerset Patriots (on August 27): “The @Yankees have announced that Kevin Verde has been placed on Somerset’s Development List.”

Hudson Valley Renegades (on August 28): “The New York Yankees have announced the following roster move impacting the Hudson Valley Renegades. 🔹LHP Jose Ledesma received from Single-A Tampa Tarpons. Ledesma will wear #6.”

Looking At Verde

Verde (who is 20) has been with the Yankees’ organization since 2023.

He has appeared in 40 Double-A games this year.

In that span, Verde is batting .214 with four home runs and 14 RBIs.

Looking At Ledesma

Ledesma (who is 23) has been with the Yankees’ organization since 2024.

He has gone 1-3 with a 3.49 ERA in 29 games for the Tampa Tarpons this year.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 76-58 record in 134 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 35-30 in 65 games at home).

Following three more games with the Red Sox, the Yankees will visit the Los Angeles Angels.

Looking At The Red Sox

The Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with a 73-61 record in 134 games.

Following New York, they will return home to host the Seattle Mariners on Monday night at Fenway Park in Boston.